Photo – Inter Milan Star Celebrates Italy EURO 2024 Comeback Win Vs Albania: ‘Great Reaction To My Error’

Inter Milan wingback Federico Dimarco helped Italy to beat Albania in their EURO 2024 opener.

It was hardly a dream start for the Azzurri. An error from Dimarco saw Albania race to an early lead inside the first minute.

However, Italy came back to win 2-1.

Goals from Inter duo Alessandro Bastoni and Nicolo Barella saw the Azzurri take three points in their opening match of the tournament.

Inter wingback Federico Dimarco took to Instagram to celebrate the win over Albania.