Photo – Inter Milan Star Celebrates Netherlands Pre EURO 2024 Friendly Win Vs Iceland

The Netherlands got a 4-0 win over Iceland in their second of two warmup friendlies for EURO 2024.

The Oranje will be heading into the tournament with plenty of momentum.

Two Inter players were in the Netherlands starting eleven for the friendly clash. Both defender Stefan de Vrij and wingback Denzel Dumfries represented the Nerazzurri in the match.

Dumfries even assisted the opening goal for the Netherlands.

Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij took to Instagram to celebrate the Netherlands win over Iceland.