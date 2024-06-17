Photo – Inter Milan Shares Snapshots From Italy Vs Albania EURO 2024 Clash

Kristjan Asllani started for Albania in their EURO 2024 opener against Italy.

The Eagles were not able to win despite taking a very early lead. Nevertheless, it was an important experience for Asllani.

This was the first major tournament that Asllani has played for his national team.

The 22-year-old former Empoli faced several of his Inter teammates. These included Federico Dimarco, Alessandro Bastoni, Nicolo Barella, Davide Frattesi, and Matteo Darmian.

Kristjan Asllani took to Instagram with snapshots from the match.