Photo – Inter Milan & Netherlands Star Preparing For EURO 2024: “Preparations”

Inter Milan wingback Denzel Dumfries is part of the Netherlands squad for EURO 2024.

The Oranje will begin their tournament against Poland in their group stage opener. Prior to then, they face the likes of Canada and Iceland in friendly matches.

Last time around, the Netherlands reached the round of sixteen stage of the Euros.

However, Czechia knocked the Dutch out that time around. Therefore, they will naturally be hoping to be go further this year.

Wingback Dumfries was a key player for the Netherlands at the most recent Euros.

That was part of what convinced Inter to sign the Dutchman from PSV that same summer.

Inter wingback Denzel Dumfries took to Instagram to share snapshots from training ahead of EURO 2024.