Photo – Inter Milan Midfielder Looks Forward To EURO 2024 With Albania

Inter Milan midfielder Kristjan Asllani will be part of the Albania squad for EURO 2024.

The 22-year-old is expected to be part of the Eagles’ starting eleven under coach Sylvinho.

Albania kick off their Euros group stage against Italy on Saturday. Then, things don’t get much easier for them, with matches against Croatia and Spain to follow.

But Albania have done well to qualify for the tournament in Germany. And they won’t fear any big name opponents.

Inter midfielder Kristjan Asllani took to Instagram to look forward to the Euros with Albania.