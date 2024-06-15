Photo – Inter Milan Midfielder Excited For EURO 2024 With Turkey: “Believe It”

Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu is looking forward to the EURO 2024 tournament with the Turkey national team.

The 30-year-old his captain of his national team.

Calhanoglu has just won the Serie A title with Inter. He was one of the Nerazzurri’s key players in that triumph.

Now the former AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen midfielder will look to transfer that momentum to the international stage.

Hakan Calhanoglu posted on his Instagram account to look forward to EURO 2024.