Photo – Inter Milan Keeper Excited For EURO 2024 With Austria: “Ready To Rock”

Photo – Inter Milan Keeper Excited For EURO 2024 With Austria: “Ready To Rock”

Inter Milan goalkeeper Yann Sommer is almost ready for EURO 2024 with Switzerland.

The 35-year-old played a starring role for the Swiss last time around. He was the penalty shootout hero as his country knocked France out in the round of sixteen.

It was another shootout that saw Switzerland exit the competition in the quarterfinals. This time, at the hands of Spain.

But Sommer and his teammates will be hoping to go even further this summer in Germany.

The Swiss play their EURO 2024 opener against Hungary next Saturday.

Inter keeper Yann Sommer took to Instagram with training snapshots ahead of EURO 2024.