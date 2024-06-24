Photo – Inter Milan Keeper Excited For Switerzland EURO 2024 Clash Vs Germany: “A Big One Coming Up!”

Inter Milan goalkeeper Yann Sommer will be part of the Switzerland team against Germany.

The Swiss have a chance to finish top of their group if they can get a win over the hosts.

Switzerland beat Hungary 2-1 in their opening match of the tournament. And then they secured a 1-1 draw with Scotland in their second match of the group.

Inter keeper Yann Sommer took to Instagram to look forward to the EURO 2024 match against Germany.