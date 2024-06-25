Photo – Inter Milan Keeper Celebrates Reaching EURO 2024 Knockout Stages With Switzerland After Germany Draw

Photo – Inter Milan Keeper Celebrates Reaching EURO 2024 Knockout Stages With Switzerland After Germany Draw

Inter Milan keeper Yann Sommer helped Switzerland to reach the knockouts of EURO 2024.

The Swiss were not able to do so at the top of their group.

The heartbreak of a stoppage time Germany equalizer from Niclas Fullkrug ensured that. The Borussia Dortmund striker’s goal also denied Sommer a clean sheet.

Nevertheless, it is another round of sixteen appearance at a major tournament for Sommer and Swizterland.

Inter keeper Yann Sommer took to Instagram to celebrate reaching the EURO 2024 knockouts.