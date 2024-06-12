Photo – Inter Milan Keeper In Action For Switzerland In Pre EURO 2024 Friendly Vs Austria

Photo – Inter Milan Keeper In Action For Switzerland In Pre EURO 2024 Friendly Vs Austria

Inter Milan keeper Yann Sommer was in the Switzerland in a recent friendly match against Austria.

The friendly was a warmup match for EURO 2024. Both teams are putting the final touches on their preparations for the tournament in Germany.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw, with both sides scoring in the first half.

Meanwhile, Inter striker Marko Arnautovic was an unused substitute for Austria in the friendly match.

Inter keeper Yann Sommer took to Instagram with snapshots from the Switzerland draw with Austria.