Photo – Inter Milan Goalkeeper Celebrates Switzerland EURO 2024 Opener Win Vs Hungary: “Perfect Start To The Tournament”

Photo – Inter Milan Goalkeeper Celebrates Switzerland EURO 2024 Opener Win Vs Hungary: “Perfect Start To The Tournament”

Inter Milan goalkeeper Yann Sommer helped Switzerland to a 3-1 win over Hungary in their EURO 2024.

There was no clean sheet for the former Bayern Munich and Borussia Monchengladbach veteran. Hungary scored in the second half to set up a dramatic end to the match.

But two goals in the first half and then a late strike by Breel Embolo were enough to seal the win for the Swiss.

Inter keeper Yann Sommer took to Instagram to celebrate the Switzerland win over Hungary.