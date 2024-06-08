Photo – Inter Milan Forward Shares Snapshots From Chile Copa America Training Camp

Inter Milan forward Alexis Sanchez will be part of the Chile squad for the upcoming Copa America.

The 35-year-old has already won the competition twice with La Roja. He has been a key figure in the team that won the 2016 and 2017 editions of the tournament.

Chile have not won the Copa since then.

However, Sanchez and his teammates will be hoping to get back to that glory.

Sanchez is Chile’s all-time top appearance-maker with a total of 162 caps for the country. He is also the national team’s top scorer, having found the back of the net 51 times.

Inter forward Alexis Sanchez took to Instagram with training snapshots ahead of the Copa America.