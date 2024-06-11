Photo – Inter Milan Defender Looks Forward To EURO 2024 With Italy

Photo – Inter Milan Defender Looks Forward To EURO 2024 With Italy

Inter Milan defender Matteo Darmian is part of the Italy squad for EURO 2024.

The 34-year-old has earned a place in the Azzurri team with his good form at club level.

Darmian’s ability to play either at wingback, fullback, or on the right of the back three has made him an asset for Italy coach Luciano Spalletti almost as much as for Simone Inzaghi at Inter.

Darmian had a period where he did not receive call-ups for the Italian national team.

However, the veteran former Manchester United and Torino defender has earned his place once again.

The Azzurri kick off their group stage campaign against Albania this Sunday.

Inter defender Matteo Darmian took to Instagram to look forward to EURO 2024 with Italy.