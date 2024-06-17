Photo – Inter Milan Defender Celebrates Italy EURO 2024 Comeback Win Vs Albania

Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni helped Italy to beat Albania in their EURO 2024 opener.

It was hardly a dream start for the Azzurri. An error from Federico Dimarco saw Albania race to an early lead inside the first minute.

However, Italy came back to win 2-1.

Goals from Inter duo Bastoni and Nicolo Barella saw the Azzurri take three points in their opening match of the tournament.

Inter wingback Federico Dimarco took to Instagram to celebrate the win over Albania.