Photo – Inter Milan Captain Preparing For Argentina Vs Chile Copa America Clash

Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez and the Argentina national team will take on Chile tomorrow.

This will be Argentina’s second match of the Copa America group stage.

The Albiceleste beat Canada in their first match of the group. Martinez was the scorer of Argentina’s second goal, whilst Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez scored the opener.

Inter captain Lautaro Martinez took to Instagram with training snapshots ahead of the Argentine match against Chile in the Copa America group stage.