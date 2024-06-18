Photo – Inter Milan Captain Excited For Argentina Copa America Opener Vs Canada: ‘Not Much More To Go’

Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez is almost ready for the Copa America with Argentina.

The Albiceleste will be looking to defend their crown, having won the most recent edition of the tournament in 2021. They are also the reigning World Cup holders.

Argentina take on Canada in the tournament opener on Thursday.

Martinez will be going head-to-head with his Inter teammate Tajon Buchanan in that match.

Inter captain Lautaro Martinez took to Instagram with Copa America training snapshots.