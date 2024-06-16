Photo – Inter Milan Captain Celebrates Argentina Pre Copa America Friendly Win Vs Guatemala

Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez scored twice as Argentina beat Guatemela in a friendly.

This was the Albiceleste’s final warmup match before they start the Copa America.

Argentina face Canada in the opener for the tournament in the US.

Lionel Messi scored Argentina’s first two goals. Then, Martinez scored two more to round off the 4-1 win for the reigning Copa America and World Cup champions.

Inter captain Lautaro Martinez took to Instagram to celebrate the Argentina win.