Photo – Inter Milan & Argentina Star Preparing For 2024 Copa America

Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez will be playing for Argentina in the Copa America this summer.

The Albiceleste are the holders in the competition. They won the most recent edition of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Argentina are also the reigning World Cup champions, having won the 2022 edition of the competition in Qatar in 2022.

But it won’t be easy for Argentina to retain their crown by any means.

Inter captain Martinez and his teammates begin their Copa America in the tournament opener against Canada in two weeks.

That match will pit the 26-year-old against his club teammate Tajon Buchanan.

Inter captain Lautaro Martinez took to Instagram to share snapshots from training ahead of the Copa America.