Photo: Giga Chikadze, Calvin Kattar share moment at hospital after UFC on ESPN 32 war

Giga Chikadze and Calvin Kattar were immediately transported to the hospital after a brutal war in the UFC on ESPN 32 main event.

Once there, however, the pair of featherweight contenders connected for an epic photo.

Kattar (23-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) defeated Chikadze (14-3 MMA, 7-1 UFC) by unanimous decision in Saturday’s headliner at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It was a thrilling performance, and one that saw the loser take an abundance of facial damage.

Check out the photo between them, which Chikadze shared on social media post-fight (via Twitter):

Kattar’s win marked a successful return to competition after almost exactly one year away. He suffered a lopsided and record-setting defeat to Max Holloway, but then came back to dish out a brutal beatdown of his own against Chikadze, who lost inside the octagon for the first time.

