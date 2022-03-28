PHOTO GALLERY: Tar Heels punch ticket to Final Four

The North Carolina Tar Heels are still dancing, baby!

After beating Saint Peter’s in the Elite Eight on Sunday, Hubert Davis and his squad officially punched their tickets to the Final Four joining Kansas, Villanova, and Duke as the last teams standing. This does set up a matchup between the Tar Heels and Blue Devis, the first-ever in the NCAA Tournament, but UNC has some unfinished business.

From the start, UNC flexed their muscles and jumped out to a 9-0 lead over the Peacocks. And they never looked back.

Here are some of our favorite images from Sunday’s Elite Eight win over Saint Peters, capturing the big moment for the team.

Mar 27, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis looks on during the first half against the St. Peters Peacocks in the finals of the East regional of the men’s college basketball NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 27, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) reacts to a call against the St. Peters Peacocks during the first half in the finals of the East regional of the men’s college basketball NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 27, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brady Manek (45) celebrates with guard R.J. Davis (4) and guard Leaky Black (1) during the first half against the St. Peters Peacocks in the finals of the East regional of the men’s college basketball NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 27, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots against the St. Peters Peacocks during the first half in the finals of the East regional of the men’s college basketball NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 27, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels mascot Rameses performs before the finals of the East regional of the men’s college basketball NCAA Tournament against the St. Peters Peacocks at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 27, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) blocks a shot by North Carolina Tar Heels guard D’Marco Dunn (11) during the second half in the finals of the East regional of the men’s college basketball NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 27, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) dunks against the St. Peters Peacocks during the second half in the finals of the East regional of the men’s college basketball NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 27, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Leaky Black (1) and guard R.J. Davis (4) and guard Caleb Love (2) celebrate during the second half against the St. Peters Peacocks in the finals of the East regional of the men’s college basketball NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 27, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels celebrate after defeating the St. Peters Peacocks in the finals of the East regional of the men’s college basketball NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 27, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis celebrates after the Tar Heels defeated the St. Peters Peacocks in the finals of the East regional of the men’s college basketball NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 27, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) celebrates after the Tar Heels defeated the St. Peters Peacocks in the finals of the East regional of the men’s college basketball NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 27, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Leaky Black (1) and guard Caleb Love (2) and guard R.J. Davis (4) and forward Armando Bacot (5) celebrate after the Tar Heels defeated the St. Peters Peacocks in the finals of the East regional of the men’s college basketball NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 27, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels celebrate with fans after defeating the St. Peters Peacocks in the finals of the East regional of the men’s college basketball NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 27, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis cuts down the net after the Tar Heels defeated the St. Peters Peacocks in the finals of the East regional of the men’s college basketball NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 27, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Leaky Black (1) cuts down the net after the Tar Heels defeated the St. Peters Peacocks in the finals of the East regional of the men’s college basketball NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 27, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard R.J. Davis (4) cuts a piece of the net after the Tar Heels defeated the St. Peters Peacocks in the finals of the East regional of the men’s college basketball NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 27, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard R.J. Davis (4) hugs head coach Hubert Davis as he walks off the court in the finals of the East regional of the men’s college basketball NCAA Tournament against the St. Peters Peacocks at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

