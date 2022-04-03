PHOTO GALLERY: Tar Heels take down Duke to advance to title game

The UNC basketball program has done it again.

After the Tar Heels stunned Duke on March 5th in Cameron Indoor Stadium, the team took their talent to another level and are the hottest team in the country right now. The win helped propel them to this Final Four run and they are one game away from another national championship.

But Saturday’s win was a little sweeter.

It ended Coach K’s career and gives them the ultimate trump card in this rivalry. It was also a very emotional night for the program, getting their second win over Duke this season and their fourth in the last five games.

While the game was back-and-forth for most of it, UNC was able to pull away late thanks to a big three-pointer by Caleb Love. They then hit their free throws late to eventually seal it and give them the victory.

Let’s take a look at some of the best photos from Saturday’s win over the Blue Devils in New Orleans.

Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Leaky Black (1) shoots the ball against Duke Blue Devils forward Theo John (12) during the first half in the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) dunks the ball against Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) during the first half in the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels mascot Rameses performs in the first half against the Duke Blue Devils during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski watches as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) controls the ball in the first half during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels huddle in the first half against the Duke Blue Devils during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with his team during a time out against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) reacts after a play during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils in the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brady Manek (45) reacts after a play during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils in the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) is helped off the court after sustaining an apparent injury after a play against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) reacts after a play against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts after a play against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels mascots Rameses performs after a Tar Heels victory over the Duke Blue Devils during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots the ball against Duke Blue Devils center Mark Williams (15) during the second half during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Justin McKoy (22) celebrate their win over the Duke Blue Devils after the game during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski shakes hands with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis after a Blue Devils loss during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots the ball against Duke Blue Devils center Mark Williams (15) during the second half in the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Leaky Black (1) reacts after defeating the Duke Blue Devils during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) celebrates their win over the Duke Blue Devils after the game during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

