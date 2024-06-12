PHOTO GALLERY | Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions holds special place in Neal Shipley's memories

The 2023 Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions will always hold a special place in Neal Shipley’s golfing memories.

No, he didn’t win the historic event, but it served as a catalyst for things to come and opened doors that had previously been closed. He finished a shot behind Vanderbilt’s Jackson Van Paris after a tough final-round duel that saw him erase most of Van Paris’ four-shot lead.

“I’d definitely say things really started to come together at Sunnehanna,” Shipley said. “I was proud of myself and how I performed against one of the best fields in the country. Coming down the stretch, I gave myself a shot.”

Shipley’s invitation to the 2023 Sunnehanna Amateur wasn’t because of his ranking or winning a major college or amateur tournament.

It happened after tournament co-chairman John Yerger and tournament committee member Nick Biesecker watched him at the 2022 Western Amateur.

“He was ranked over 1,000 on the WAGR (World Amateur Golf Rankings), but by watching him, we thought he could really play and deserved an invitation,” Yerger said.

Initially, it was the only invitation Shipley would receive to a major summer tournament, but his play at Sunnehanna and over the ensuing weeks would change that.

Shipley arrived in Westmont off a second-place finish in the Dogwood Invitational at Druid Hills in Atlanta, where he recorded 20 birdies and an eagle.

Shipley made one more birdie (21) at Sunnehanna, but fell a shot short in a spirited final round. His performance at Sunnehanna served as a sign of things to come.

A week later, the Ohio State graduate followed up that performance with a second-place finish at the Trans-Mississippi Amateur, when he lost in a playoff at Brook Hollow, another outstanding course designed by A.W. Tillinghast. A Shipley birdie on the final hole forced a playoff, but he fell to Jake Holcomb, who made a 45-foot putt on the first hole. It was Shipley’s third runner-up finish of the summer.

After finishing 14th at the Southern Amateur, Shipley quickly hopped on a plane and traveled to British Columbia, Canada, for the Pacific Coast Amateur, where his outstanding play continued. The Pittsburgh native posted four rounds in the 60s to finish third.

The exclamation point on an incredible summer ended at the United States Amateur at Cherry Hills in Colorado, where he was runner-up to Nick Dunlap, losing 4 & 3 in the finals. Other than Dunlap, who had earlier won the Northeast and North and South Amateur, Shipley had the second-best summer of any American amateur in 2023.

The formerly unheralded and relatively unknown player was now known by anyone who followed amateur golf.

“In many ways, playing the amateur circuit as I did last year was a really good way to test my game,” Shipley said, “but it also taught me things not on the golf course, too. I learned how to travel, rent cars, make flights, deal with hotels.”

The runner-up finish in the U.S. Amateur provided Shipley one of the great perks in golf: Getting a spot in the 2024 Masters.

What Shipley accomplished in April is still fresh in his mind and the minds of those who have followed his career as he finished as low amateur. He was the only amateur to make the cut at Augusta National and, oh yeah, he played the final round with Tiger Woods.

While he beat Woods on that day, what was more impressive was how he handled himself on golf’s biggest stage.

“It was an unforgettable experience,” Shipley said.

Shipley won’t be at Sunnehanna Country Club this week.

Another perk of finishing second in the United States Amateur is a spot in the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on the world-famous No. 2 course. It will likely be his final tournament as an amateur.

Shipley is expected to make official his desire to turn professional soon after the U.S. Open.

As a result of his third-place finish in the Elite Amateur Golf Series, he is guaranteed a start in the NV5 Invitational on the Korn Ferry Tour to be held at The Glen Club in Glenview, Illinois in late July.

“Amateur golf has been such a great time for me,” Shipley said. “It really gave me the confidence that I could compete with the best players. There is such camaraderie out there.

“It’s really cool. You get to play great courses. It’s not really playing for a check. It’s the pureness of the game. Honestly, part of me is sad that my amateur career is coming to an end, but I really feel like I accomplished a lot.”

That career included victories in the 2019 West Penn Junior, the 2021 Western Pennsylvania Golf Association’s spring stroke play, the 2022 WPGA Open and the 2022 Pennsylvania Amateur title.

There’s no doubt Sunnehanna holds a special place for Shipley.

“The Sunnehanna Amateur is one of my favorite tournaments,” Shipley said. “They are such great hosts. I wish I could be back there.”