PHOTO GALLERY | 'Stayed patient': Late surge puts Minnesota golfer Ben Warian atop Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions leaderboard

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – University of Minnesota golfer Ben Warian finished his morning round in a flurry of three straight birdies.

Playing in the second group to tee off among a field of 105 competitors, Warian’s 5-under-par 65 set an early standard in the 83rd Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions.

As the final group finished nearly seven hours later, Warian’s score remained atop the leaderboard on the par-70 Sunnehanna Country Club course.

PHOTO GALLERY | 83rd Annual Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions opening round action

“I just put myself in good positions on every hole in terms of my birdie putts,” said Warian, a native of Stillwater, Minnesota. “Kind of stayed patient all day. I was fortunate and very happy to see those three putts fall at the end.”

Warian will carry a one-stroke lead over the University of Wisconsin’s Cameron Huss into Thursday’s second round that begins at 8 a.m. The third round will be Friday, with play wrapping up Saturday.

“First time,” Warian said of his Sunnehanna Amateur debut. “My coach played here a few times many years ago. He played here a few years back when he was in college. I got a little preview from him.

“Other than that, this is my first time.”

Minnesota Golden Gophers coach Justin B. Smith, of Franklin, Venango County, placed second in the 2003 Sunnehanna Amateur and tied for sixth in the weather- shortened, 54-hole 2004 event at Sunnehanna.

PHOTO GALLERY | 83rd Sunnehanna Amateur Golf Tournament | Scenes from Day 1

“I love it. It’s a lot of fun,” Warian said.

“The greens are a very good challenge, but I love it. To me, it opens up the creative aspect of putting, matching up line and speed with how severe a lot of the greens are. You get a putt and there could be tons of different ways to make it go depending on the speed you pick.”

Warian sank birdie putts on Nos. 3, 4 and 11 before closing with three consecutive birdies on 16, 17 and 18.

“On 17, I kind of pulled my second shot pretty good,” Warian said. “It kind of caught the right edge of the green and actually took the slope of the green all the way down to about 12 to 15 feet up the hill. I actually ended up in a really good spot. That was kind of a big break.

“On 18, I had a nice wedge to seven feet and made that as well,” Warian said. “A nice finish on those two.”

His lone blemish was a bogey on the par-three No. 10.

“I hit a solid 9-iron, but just misjudged the wind,” Warian said. “I left myself probably 35 feet. I thought it was going to be a lot faster and I left it probably four or five feet short. I hit a good second putt. Just misread it.”

He quickly regained the stroke.

“I bounced back on 11 with a solid tee shot, a solid second shot to the front-middle of the green and had a good two-putt there,” Warian said. “It was good to stay with my process and just keep plugging away, which is what I plan to do the rest of the week.”

Sunnehanna Leader-Warian

Ben Warian, Stillwater, MN., watches his tee shot at the first hole of the 83rd Sunnehanna Amateur closely as the ball heads towards the right rough. Warren carded an opening round 65, five under to take an early tournament lead, Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

An all-Big Ten Conference second-team selection, Warian recently completed his senior season at Minnesota by placing second at the NCAA Stanford Regional and earning a spot in the NCAA Division I tournament in Carlsbad, California.

“It’s been a steady upward trend,” Warian said. “I’ve just got to keep plugging away day to day. I have to keep getting better every day. That’s all I’m really concerned about.”

He placed in the top 20 in all but one tournament he competed in during the 2023-24 college season, including taking the individual championship and Minnesota’s winning the team title in the High Meadows Intercollegiate event.

Huss had a 4-under 66 that included an eagle on the par-five 11th hole as well as birdies on 4, 10, 15 and 18 to secure the second spot after one round.

The Kenosha, Wisconsin, resident had bogeys on 2 and 16.

“The round went well,” Huss said. “Just kind of played steady on the front nine. That’s kind of the tougher of the two nines. I made some pars and a couple good putts. I made a good birdie on 10 and eagled on 11. That got me going for a little bit.

“Made a good birdie on the par-five (No. 15). Bogeyed on 16. Good par on 17 and hit one tight on 18 to finish it off.”

Huss also made his first Sunnehanna Amateur appearance.

“The course is awesome,” Huss said. “It’s a good test. The rough is up, which is good. The greens have some undulation and they’re moving quick.”

Huss brought some momentum and confidence to the Westmont course.

“I won twice this spring and then played in a national championship,” Huss said. “I know I can play with these guys even though it’s my first time here.

“I just go out there, play some steady golf and hopefully have a chance on Saturday.”

Five players tied for third place at 3-under 67 after the first round. Those include Duke University’s Ethan Evans, University of Oklahoma’s Jase Summy, Nashville junior golfer Blades Brown, University of Tennessee commit Jackson Herrington and Brigham Young University’s Tyson Shelley.

Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.