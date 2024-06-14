PHOTO GALLERY | South quarterbacks adapt, prepare for Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic

North Star quarterback Connor Yoder didn’t join the South squad until Tuesday’s practice session for the 1st Summit Bank Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic football game.

Yoder was guaranteed to participate in a marquee high school athletic competition this week. It was just a matter of in which sport and on which huge stage.

North Star lost 11-3 to defending state champion Bald Eagle Area in a Class 2A baseball state semifinal at Mount Aloysius College Monday. Fewer than 24 hours later, Yoder joined the South quarterback tandem with Windber’s Tanner Barkley in preparation for Friday’s Lantzy game at Trojan Stadium.

“We had a good run in baseball season, but all those good things come to an end,” Yoder said during Tuesday’s practice at Richland High School’s Herlinger Field. “We felt we could’ve played a little bit better.

“I’m glad I’m here. I’ve always looked forward to playing in this game. I’ve just got to get caught up from missed time.”

The Ken Lantzy game will be played Friday at Greater Johns- town, as the South takes on the North in an event held since 1971. Introductions begin at 6:30 p.m. with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

“Yoder just got here (Tuesday) after a tough loss in the state playoffs on Monday,” said South coach Jarrod Lewis, who led 10-4 Cambria Heights to its first District 6 Class 1A championship and a trip to the state quarterfinals in 2023. “He’s getting caught up to speed and is doing a good job.”

Yoder topped the Tribune-Democrat coverage area with 2,358 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and 14 interceptions on a 7-4 North Star team that reached the District 5 Class 1A semifinals before falling 41-20 to visiting Windber.

In an interesting twist, Barkley will join Yoder in the South’s quarterback duo.

Barkley initially had been tabbed as a defensive back in the Lantzy game, but moved to quarterback. Conemaugh Township’s versatile Jon Updyke had been on the quarterback list, but now is a South receiver who took on multiple roles during Tuesday’s practice session.

“The Barkley kid from Windber is obviously running a different offense than what he ran this past season,” Lewis said, referring to the Ramblers’ often deceptive, run-oriented single-wing formations. “He’s really smart. He’s done a great job of taking that all in.”

Barkley ranked seventh in the area with 1,234 passing yards, 15 TDs and four interceptions on the 8-4 District 5 Class 1A runner-up Ramblers.

“I think these kids getting the opportunity to play in different systems and play with such great athletes really elevates their game,” Lewis said.

“We’re just trying to take advantage of both their strengths and they both do a lot of really good things.”

Conemaugh Township’s Updyke passed for 986 yards and rushed for 698 yards at Conemaugh Township in 2023.

He caught one pass for an 81-yard touchdown as a senior.

During his junior season, Updyke had 30 receptions for 628 yards.

“We’ve got some great guys,” Barkley said. “It will be fun to go out there and play with them.”

Barkley brought a passing revival to Windber, complementing the strong ground game in 2023. He’ll have another opportunity to air it out in the Lantzy game.

“It’s been pretty different. Coach (Tim) Ripple has been doing a great job of teaching us the offense,” Barkley said of the South assistant coach from Richland. “It’s more spread out.

“We have more motions and concepts.

“Coach (Matt) Grohal did a great job working with us at Windber and making us better.

“Now, I’m just excited to get out here and do this.”

A shortstop, Yoder played in a PIAA Class 2A semifinal Monday and quickly transitioned to football Tuesday. Had the District 5-8 champion Cougars upset defending state champion Bald Eagle Area, Yoder and his North Star teammates would have secured a spot in Thursday’s title game at Penn State.

Under those circumstances, Yoder would have missed an entire week of practice for the Lantzy game, and the South quarterback situation would have been much different even if he was on the sideline a day later.

Similarly, the North’s Brock Beppler and Cooper Stigers each played in a state semifinal Monday as District 6-1A champion Bishop McCort Catholic lost to Faith Christian Academy.

The Class 1A baseball state title game is Friday.

“It was definitely not a season I thought I ever would have at North Star,” Yoder said of the baseball team’s 21-5 final record. “It was fun. It was a good run. Chalk it up as a good experience and hopefully another team can pass us soon.”

Joining Lewis as South assistant coaches are Berlin Brothersvalley’s Braden Fochtman,

North Star’s Bob Landis, Cambria Heights’ Darren McLaurin, Ripple and recently retired United Valley coach Kevin Marabito.

“It means a lot to be a part of this, but at the end of the day, it’s a good game with a bunch of good kids in it,” Yoder said. “Just go out there and have fun. Show everybody why you get picked to be in the game.”

