PHOTO GALLERY | Sharon beats Chestnut Ridge on walk-off HR in 8th to advance in PIAA Class 3A softball playoffs

MONROEVILLE, Pa. – Chestnut Ridge huddled, like a tight-knit group. Then the tears started to flow.

Minutes earlier, the Lions’ softball season ended in a flash as Sharon freshman pitcher Maddie Vogan slugged a two-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the undefeated Tigers to an 8-6 victory and into the PIAA Class 3A semifinals.

Even a stunned coach Greg Lazor was overwhelmed by emotion.

“You grow tight with them,” Lazor said, wiping his eyes. “They all come to my house twice a week for dinner. They have sleepovers. One of them is my daughter, the catcher. Yes, it’s tough to see them like this.”

For the third time in four years, Chestnut Ridge couldn’t get past the quarterfinals, this time failing to hold onto a late one-run lead against District 10 champion Sharon (25-0).

Chestnut Ridge, the District 5-8-9 subregional champion, also lost in state quarterfinals to District 10 opponent Jamestown in 2023 and to District 7 member Ligonier Valley in 2021.

“We’ve been so close to getting to the final four,” said Chestnut Ridge shortstop Maya Wingard, the only senior in the Lions starting lineup. “It’s always hard to lose.”

Sharon, which is enjoying the best softball season in school history, advances to play Harbor Creek in the semifinals Monday at a site and time to be determined in a rematch of the teams’ District 10 championship game May 27, won by Sharon, 7-6.

“This is unbelievable,” Sharon coach David Bodien III said.

“No one would believe that at the beginning of the year this is where we are. It’s our girls just fighting and believing in each other.”

Coincidentally, Harbor Creek also advanced to the semifinals with an 8-7, eight-inning victory Thursday over District 6 champion Forest Hills on Maggie Konieczki’s inside-the-park, walk-off home run.

When Vogan drove a ball over the center-field wall for Sharon’s game-winning hit, Bodien raised his arms and ran toward home plate to join his players for a celebration.

“As soon as she hit it and I saw the flight, I knew it was going to be over,” Bodien said.

“It’s just so much emotion for our community, for our girls and for how much we’ve fought. That’s a good program over there. He (Lazor) is doing a really good job. Our softball program is not a competitive program on a regular basis. It’s been a fight to get to where we are now.”

The Tigers took advantage of a disastrous first inning for Chestnut Ridge, scoring four runs against Britni Motter, who gave up eight of the Tigers’ 11 hits in the first three innings before settling down to finish with 11 strikeouts and four walks (two intentional).

Dalani Bayer and Vogan both singled before Claire Bodien’s RBI single scored Bayer.

One out later, a throwing error to first allowed Vogan and Bodien to score while Brown circled the bases, following them home when the ball rolled to the right-field wall.

Chestnut Ridge (20-3) closed within 4-3 on Jenna Mauck’s three-run homer off Vogan in the third.

Sharon added a run in the bottom of the third, when Kurtasia Chester reached on a bunt single, stole second and advanced to third while Chestnut Ridge catcher Grace Lazor’s throw went into center field.

“Usually, our defense is top-notch,” Greg Lazor said. “We had a couple mistakes today that were costly, but it’s part of the sport.

“When you get in these higher-level games, the pressure gets a little bit going. You never know.

“That hurt us a little bit today, but usually, defense is one of the best aspects of our game.”

Chestnut Ridge came right back in the top of the fourth to tie the score at 5-all.

Bree Harbaugh reached on a one-out single and advanced to third on Mya Bundrant’s throwing error, allowing Ally Yarnell to reach base.

Harbaugh scored on Ella Whysong’s groundout, and Nikki Shippey drove in Yarnell with a single to tie the score.

The Lions took a 6-5 lead in the sixth as Shippey led off with a single and raced around to third after Chester misplayed the ball in center field, setting up Lazor’s successful squeeze bunt to produce a run.

“Even though we were down 4-0, we kept attacking and got it back,” Greg Lazor said. “I was proud of the girls for doing that and keeping their heads up.”

Chestnut Ridge couldn’t hang on, allowing Sharon to tie it at 6-all in the bottom of the seventh on Claire Bodien’s RBI single.

Motter began the inning by walking Vogan. She then uncorked a wild pitch, allowing Vogan to advance to second, before Bodien singled in the tying run.

After a strikeout, Greg Lazor chose to load the bases on two intentional walks, setting up Lacey Root’s grounder to Motter, forcing Bodien at home for the second out. Motter struck out Chloe Pagliarini to send the game to extra innings.

In the eighth, Vogan retired Chestnut Ridge in order before her blast over the center-field wall in the bottom of the inning, with Bayer on first with a walk, ending the game in dramatic fashion.

As Greg Lazor’s compassion spilled over to his players, he hugged Wingard, who is committed to play next season for NCAA Division III Grove City College.

“It’s a fun group of girls,” Greg Lazor said. “It’s exciting to get so many of them back for one last push together. We’ll see what they can do.”