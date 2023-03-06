Photo gallery: Rutgers basketball season is going down in flames with 65-53 loss to Northwestern

NBA.com

The Kings defeated the Clippers, 128-127. DeAaron Fox led all scorers with 33 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists for the Kings, his 8th consecutive game with 30+ points, while Domantas Sabonis added 23 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists in the victory. Paul George (28 points, seven rebounds, eight assists) and Russell Westbrook (27 points, 10 assists) combined for 55 points for the Clippers in the losing effort. The Kings improve to 37-25 on the season, while the Clippers fall to 33-33.