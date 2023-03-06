Photo gallery: Rutgers basketball season is going down in flames with 65-53 loss to Northwestern
Rutgers basketball loses yet again as their season is on the brink.
North Carolina basketball heads to the 2023 ACC Tournament in need of a big week if the Tar Heels are going to join March Madness.
The Kings defeated the Clippers, 128-127. DeAaron Fox led all scorers with 33 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists for the Kings, his 8th consecutive game with 30+ points, while Domantas Sabonis added 23 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists in the victory. Paul George (28 points, seven rebounds, eight assists) and Russell Westbrook (27 points, 10 assists) combined for 55 points for the Clippers in the losing effort. The Kings improve to 37-25 on the season, while the Clippers fall to 33-33.
The jersey Joe Montana was wearing when the 49ers quarterback led his epic game-winning drive against the Bengals in Super Bowl XXIII sold for a record $1.2 million at auction.
Detroit Red Wings Moritz Seider, Ville Husso and Derek Lalonde, March 5, 2023 in Philadelphia.
A.J. Hoggard tied a career high with 23 points and adding seven assists, as MSU survived Ohio State’s hot second-half shooting for an 84-78 victory.
Sam Farmer's crystal ball: NFL mock draft 2023 version 1.0. Farmer makes his first-round pick predictions.
Heres a tracker of the fastest 40-yard dash times at the 2023 NFL combine, plus a look at previous records from the drill.
Anthony Davis has 39 points on 14-of-25 shooting to help the Lakers end Golden State's five-game winning streak in Stephen Curry's return to play.
Seattle Sea Dragons wide receiver Josh Gordon is easily the most talented receiver in the XFL, and he made perhaps the greatest play of this XFL season on Saturday night. Gordon caught a 65-yard touchdown pass with 59 seconds left to give Seattle a 30-26 win over the Vegas Vipers. Seattle faced fourth-and-2 on the [more]
Luka Doncic had 34 points for Dallas, but his point-blank shot for a tie rimmed out.
The league champion Jayhawks finished Big 12 Conference play at 13-5, one game better than the second-place Longhorns.
Will the Chiefs bring in competition for Shane Buechele? Here’s what GM Brett Veach said.
A look at Carson Wentzs decline, some fascinating psychology from Howie Roseman, thoughts about Miles Sanders and more in the latest edition of Roob's Observations. By Reuben Frank
The Nittany Lions won their first team conference title since 2019
Bo Nickal's promotional debut Saturday at UFC 285 was swift, but his victory will be formally appealed by opponent Jamie Pickett's team.
UCLA defeated Arizona 82-73 on Senior Night to cap a perfect season at Pauley Pavilion, but Jaylen Clark suffered an injury. He will have an MRI on Sunday.
The loss all but ensured Carolina needs to reach the ACC tournament championship game or win it outright in order to make the NCAA tournament.
The Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns and Golden Warriors are gaining ground on the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference playoff race.
The future of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to be a beautiful mystery. Then again, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Some would regard the whole thing as a hot mess. Adding a little heat to the happenings is the question of whether the Raiders are a realistic destination for Rodgers. Vic Tafur [more]
Texas Tech is 16-15 in 2022-23.