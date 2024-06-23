Advertisement

Photo gallery: Real Salt Lake’s 15-match loss-free streak comes to an end

kelsey dallas
·4 min read
Real Salt Lake midfielder Bode Hidalgo (19) reacts after his shot on goal missed the mark during a Major League Soccer game against the Los Angeles Galaxy at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

After 15 games without a loss, Real Salt Lake fell to the Los Angeles Galaxy 1-0 on Saturday.

Real Salt Lake went 9-0-6 during its club record-breaking 15-game unbeaten streak, which began on March 9.

“RSL had been unbeaten for 103 consecutive days prior to the defeat, matching the second-longest run in MLS history,” according to the team’s website.

Real Salt Lake will next play on Wednesday, July 3, at home against the Houston Dynamo.

0622socreal.spt_IH_1159.jpg
0622socreal.spt_IH_1204.jpg
0622socreal.spt_IH_0901.jpg
0622socreal.spt_IH_0522.jpg
0622socreal.spt_IH_0134.jpg
Kyle Beckerman, a former Real Salt Lake player, gestures to the crowd before a Major League Soccer game between Real Salt Lake and the Los Angeles Galaxy at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, June 22, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
0622socreal.spt_IH_0542.jpg
Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna (8) drives the ball toward the goal while guarded by Los Angeles Galaxy defender Martín Cáceres (22) during a Major League Soccer game at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, June 22, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
0622socreal.spt_IH_1481.jpg
Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna (8) drives the ball toward the goal while guarded by Los Angeles Galaxy forward Gabriel Pec (11) during a Major League Soccer game at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, June 22, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
0622socreal.spt_IH_2291_1.jpg
The sun falls on America First Field before a Major League Soccer game between Real Salt Lake and the Los Angeles Galaxy in Sandy on Saturday, June 22, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
0622socreal.spt_IH_0471.jpg
0622socreal.spt_IH_1448.jpg
0622socreal.spt_IH_0985.jpg
Real Salt Lake forward Carlos Andrés Gómez (11) reacts after a shot on the goal missed its mark against the Los Angeles Galaxy during a Major League Soccer game at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, June 22, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
0622socreal.spt_IH_0223.jpg
Real Salt Lake flags fly during a Major League Soccer game against the Los Angeles Galaxy at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, June 22, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
0622socreal.spt_IH_1835.jpg
Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna (8) takes a shot on the goal during a Major League Soccer game against the Los Angeles Galaxy at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, June 22, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
0622socreal.spt_IH_1850.jpg
Real Salt Lake forward Carlos Andrés Gómez (11) drives the ball toward the goal while guarded by Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Edwin Cerrillo, right, and Los Angeles Galaxy defender Julián Aude, left, during a Major League Soccer game at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, June 22, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
0622socreal.spt_IH_1884.jpg
Real Salt Lake forward Carlos Andrés Gómez (11) tries to keep control of the ball as he drives toward the goal while guarded by Los Angeles Galaxy defender Mauricio Cuevas (19) during a Major League Soccer game at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, June 22, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
0622socreal.spt_IH_2006.jpg
Real Salt Lake midfielder Bode Hidalgo (19) reacts after his shot on goal missed the mark during a Major League Soccer game against the Los Angeles Galaxy at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, June 22, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News