Photo gallery: Real Salt Lake’s 15-match loss-free streak comes to an end

Real Salt Lake midfielder Bode Hidalgo (19) reacts after his shot on goal missed the mark during a Major League Soccer game against the Los Angeles Galaxy at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, June 22, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

After 15 games without a loss, Real Salt Lake fell to the Los Angeles Galaxy 1-0 on Saturday.

Real Salt Lake went 9-0-6 during its club record-breaking 15-game unbeaten streak, which began on March 9.

“RSL had been unbeaten for 103 consecutive days prior to the defeat, matching the second-longest run in MLS history,” according to the team’s website.

Real Salt Lake will next play on Wednesday, July 3, at home against the Houston Dynamo.

Real Salt Lake midfielder Anderson Julio (29) tries to evade a slide tackle from Los Angeles Galaxy defender Maya Yoshida (4) during a Major League Soccer game at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, June 22, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Real Salt Lake midfielder Braian Ojeda (6) controls the ball while guarded by Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Edwin Cerrillo (20) during a Major League Soccer game at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, June 22, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Real Salt Lake midfielder Matt Crooks (25) and Los Angeles Galaxy defender Maya Yoshida (4) compete for possession of the ball during a Major League Soccer game at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, June 22, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna (8) and Los Angeles Galaxy forward Gabriel Pec (11) compete for possession of the ball during a Major League Soccer game at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, June 22, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Kyle Beckerman, a former Real Salt Lake player, gestures to the crowd before a Major League Soccer game between Real Salt Lake and the Los Angeles Galaxy at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, June 22, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna (8) drives the ball toward the goal while guarded by Los Angeles Galaxy defender Martín Cáceres (22) during a Major League Soccer game at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, June 22, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna (8) drives the ball toward the goal while guarded by Los Angeles Galaxy forward Gabriel Pec (11) during a Major League Soccer game at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, June 22, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

The sun falls on America First Field before a Major League Soccer game between Real Salt Lake and the Los Angeles Galaxy in Sandy on Saturday, June 22, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Real Salt Lake defender Bryan Oviedo (3) drives the ball up the field during a Major League Soccer game against the Los Angeles Galaxy at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, June 22, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Real Salt Lake defender Andrew Brody (2) heads the ball while gaurded by Los Angeles Galaxy defender Mauricio Cuevas (19) during a Major League Soccer game at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, June 22, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Real Salt Lake forward Carlos Andrés Gómez (11) reacts after a shot on the goal missed its mark against the Los Angeles Galaxy during a Major League Soccer game at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, June 22, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Real Salt Lake flags fly during a Major League Soccer game against the Los Angeles Galaxy at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, June 22, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna (8) takes a shot on the goal during a Major League Soccer game against the Los Angeles Galaxy at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, June 22, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Real Salt Lake forward Carlos Andrés Gómez (11) drives the ball toward the goal while guarded by Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Edwin Cerrillo, right, and Los Angeles Galaxy defender Julián Aude, left, during a Major League Soccer game at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, June 22, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Real Salt Lake forward Carlos Andrés Gómez (11) tries to keep control of the ball as he drives toward the goal while guarded by Los Angeles Galaxy defender Mauricio Cuevas (19) during a Major League Soccer game at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, June 22, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News