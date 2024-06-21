PHOTO GALLERY | Pletcher's arm, Martella's Pharmacy bats hot in JCBL win over The Hill Group

CRESSON, Pa. – Martella’s Pharmacy pitcher Jack Pletcher efficiently worked the strike zone on a steamy Thursday evening at Mount Aloysius College.

The right-hander kept The Hill Group off-balance throughout a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League contest that remained tight until the league front-runners scored seven times in their final two at-bats in a 10-0, six-inning victory.

PHOTO GALLERY | Martella's Pharmacy blanks Hill Group 10-0 at Mount Aloysius

“Just kind of minimizing on the mound and allowing our hitters to come out with some good momentum,” Pletcher said after striking out 10 and walking one in a two-hitter. “I was coming off of a shaky outing last time, and I just had to work down in the zone with all of my pitches, trusting it.

“Keep it in the zone. Keep the hitters off-balance. Trust the guys behind you and you’ll be fine.”

Martella’s Pharmacy (11-3) provided plenty of offensive support with 15 hits – four for extra bases.

Ben Ryan went 3-for-4, including a two-run homer and a run-scoring double.

Jack Messina went 4-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs, and Steve Budash totaled two hits and drove in a run. Joe McGowen doubled and advanced to third on an error to lead off the bottom of the sixth, and pinch-hitter Mason Pfeil hit a walk-off single.

“It takes a lot of pressure off,” Pletcher said. “Going out and doing your job is easy when you’ve got guys like that hitting at the plate.”

The Hill Group (4-11) starter Parker Black was solid in 41/3 innings. The righty allowed seven hits and four earned runs.

“Their starting pitcher threw a great game, but I think we were able to wear him down,” Martella’s Pharmacy manager Kerry Pfeil said. “Ben Ryan hits a home run to extend that lead to 5-0.

“They make a pitching change. We caught fire, hitting the middle of the ball and were able to push more runs across and end that game.

“Joe McGowen leads off the sixth inning with a triple. We had seven hits in a row in that sixth inning. He was trying to work ahead, but our guys were jumping on that first pitch, hitting fastballs.”

Pletcher started strong and got better as the game progressed.

“I was using a lot of sliders, throwing it well on the outside of the plate,” Pletcher said.

“Keeping my fastball down early in the count and up later for the putaway pitch. I worked in my changeup, too.”

Pletcher, a Rockwood Area graduate, gave up a first-inning single to The Hill Group’s second batter, Braden Staats.

The Seton Hill University hurler didn’t allow another hit until Sid Grove singled with two outs in the top of the fifth.

“Jack Pletcher played for me a couple years ago in Colt League and this was probably the best game I’ve ever seen him pitch,” The Hill Group manager Rusty Thomas said. “He had command of all three pitches. He got ahead early. With his velocity and ability to keep that curveball and slider where he wanted it, it was an uphill climb for our guys.”

Ryan hit four lasers. Even his lone out was a hard line drive to outstretched third baseman Andrew Weaver in the third inning. Ryan doubled to deep center field in the first, homered to left in the fifth and singled to left in the sixth.

“Ben is known for the way he can swing it,” Kerry Pfeil said.

“He hit the middle of the ball and drove it through the air. He can electrify a dugout real quick with his swing.”

Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.