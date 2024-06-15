PHOTO GALLERY | North comes back to conquer South in 1st Summit Bank Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The fans that stayed around after an hour-long lightning delay at halftime of Friday night’s 53rd 1st Summit Bank Ken Lantzy All-Star Football Classic were rewarded for their perseverance by witnessing a down-to-the-wire finish.

Northern Bedford County running back Adam Johnson scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 1:35 remaining in the contest to cap off a 24-17 victory for the North over the South at Greater Johnstown’s Trojan Stadium.

Johnson earned offensive back MVP honors for his team by rushing for all three North touchdowns while tallying 30 yards on eight carries along with two receptions for 39 yards.

“This was a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Johnson said.

“We just had to believe in each other and trust each other as a team. We had guys from different schools able to work together.”

North coach Garry Black, of Northern Bedford County, saw Johnson and another of his former Black Panthers players play significant roles in the win. Quarterback Eion Snyder rushed for a team-high 107 yards and completed 7 of 15 passes for 118 yards.

“With the work that Adam has put in with our program over the years, it didn’t surprise me at all what he was able to do,” Black said. “He’s a great young man and I couldn’t be more proud of him.

“We had guys on this team who were able to play a physical brand of football, and just had a physically and mentally tough mindset.”

The South took the lead on the opening drive of the night as a 26-yard run by United Valley’s Caden McCully and a subsequent pass-interference penalty helped set up a 27-yard field goal by Windber’s Bryson Costa.

A nine-play, 91-yard drive highlighted by Chestnut Ridge quarterback Nate Whysong connecting with McCort-Carroll Catholic’s Shakile Ferguson for 25 yards and fellow Crusher Brock Beppler for 16 yards led to Johnson’s 1-yard score to put the North on top midway through the second quarter.

The South responded with an 85-yard drive sparked by a 32-yard completion from Windber’s Tanner Barkley to River Valley’s Dom Speal.

McCully finished the series with a 1-yard scoring run at the 2:12 mark that gave his team a 10-7 edge at the break.

Special teams and defense allowed the North to storm back in the third quarter.

Meyersdale’s Brady McKenzie blocked a punt out of the end zone for a safety to pull his team within 10-9 midway through the period.

After a 42-yard return of the subsequent free kick by Ferguson, a 28-yard keeper by Whysong was followed two plays later by Johnson’s 1-yard touchdown run.

Whysong then connected with Ferguson for the conversion to put the North up 17-10 heading into the fourth quarter, but the South subsequently forced a turnover to tie the game early in the final frame.

North Star’s Ethan Eller recovered a North fumble at the South 20. One play later, Conemaugh Township’s Jon Updyke tossed a touchdown pass to his Indians teammate Kyler Mauzy.

The North later took possession with just over four minutes to play, and a 41-yard pass from Snider to Ferguson was followed by a 15-yard Snyder scramble that produced a first-and-goal.

Ferguson finished with a team-high five receptions for 89 yards.

Two plays later, Johnson found paydirt from 3 yards out for what proved to be the decisive touchdown. Meyersdale’s Tristin Ohler added the extra point to set the eventual final.

The South had one last opportunity in the final minute, but a key third-down sack of North Star quarterback Connor Yoder by Penns Manor’s Carter Smith and Northern Cambria’s Dawson Shutty helped shut down the drive and seal the win.