PHOTO GALLERY | Nathan Smith's journey at Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions comes full circle

He calls it “an amazing story about a full circle at the Sunnehanna Amateur.”

The “he” in this case is Nathan Smith, one of the best amateurs in the history of golf in western Pennsylvania.

The full circle?

At age 16, a year after he won the PIAA boys championship, he made the first of his 22 appearances at the Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions in 1995.

“I was a sophomore in (Brookville) high school when I won,” Smith said. “Going to Sunnehanna opened my eyes to a whole new level of golf.”

It was rough (no pun intended) going for the young man at Sunnehanna Country Club.

“I was blown away, honestly,” Smith said. “I was just a little kid, and I was blown away. Just a clueless kid. It showed me there was another level out there. I remember not being able to believe how high and difficult the rough was, how fast and tough the greens were.”

At the tournament’s end in 1995, Smith found himself at the exact opposite place where he was after the final round of the state high school championship when he wore the gold medal: He was dead last.

He came down off the mountain defeated, but not beaten down.

“It was pretty obvious I had some work to do if I wanted to realize what I hoped I could be,” Smith said.

His record tells us the work he put in was the right stuff.

Smith became a four-time U.S. Mid-Amateur champion, the only player to win the event four times. The first came in 2003, making him the youngest, at age 25, to win the Mid-Amateur. His remaining titles came in 2009, 2010 and 2012.

In the midst of that title run came another crown that was meaningful in the list of Smith’s accomplishments. He won the 2011 Sunnehanna Amateur in a four-hole playoff.

“Winning in 2011 was special, especially because of the guys that were playing that year,” Smith said. “That was a loaded field.

“I’ve won (four) U.S. Mid-Ams, state events, big amateur events, but the Sunnehanna Amateur is a different level.”

That completed the full circle Smith mentioned earlier, but that circle became even more special when he was named to the Sunnehanna Amateur committee in 2018.

“Adding Nathan to the committee is good for him and it’s good for us,” Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions co-chairman John Yerger said. “The bottom line is he’s a former champion, a USGA champion, a three-time Walker Cup team member. He wants to support not only us, but golf in general.”

“The Sunnehanna Amateur has grown into a big part of my life,” Smith said. “I was 15 or 16 the first time I played in it. The fact that it’s in my backyard, with all the history that’s taken place there and being fortunate enough to win it, it’s just very special to me.

“The championship means the world to me, more than people think.”

Smith won’t be at Sunnehanna most of tournament week. He’ll be at Pinehurst, North Carolina, site of this year’s U.S. Open. In his role as 2025 Walker Cup captain, Smith will be at the U.S. Open talking with and watching young golfers who are hopeful of winning a spot on the Walker Cup team. That event will be held next year in September at Cypress Club at Pebble Beach, California.

While not competing, Smith has every intention of traveling to Johnstown to watch the final round of the Sunnehanna Amateur. Its importance to him and within amateur golf speaks for itself. It will be one of only three summer tournaments he intends to watch this summer, the others being the Southern Amateur and Western Amateur.