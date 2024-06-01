PHOTO GALLERY | Meyersdale claims fourth straight District 5 Class 1A softball championship with win over Berlin Brothersvalley

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. – History repeated itself once again.

The Meyersdale Area softball team won its fourth straight District 5 Class 1A championship with a 4-1 victory over Berlin Brothersvalley Thursday afternoon at Shanksville-Stony- creek.

“It’s great for our seniors,” Meyersdale coach Tim Miller said. “They really wanted this, and they worked hard. I attribute that to the senior leadership.”

PHOTO GALLERY | Meyersdale beats Berlin Brothersvalley for fourth straight District 5 Class 1A softball crown

Pitching and defense dominated the entire game as Meyersdale senior Izabella Donaldson and Berlin Brothersvalley freshman Elena Ritchey forced weak contact and blew pitches past opposing batters most of the afternoon.

The game started with two strikeouts each for Ritchey and Donaldson as both retired the side again in the second inning.

The Mountaineers were the first team to record a hit in the contest with Shay Fochtman’s single to left field in the third. Haylee Speicher advanced Fochtman to second with a bunt, but a grounder to Red Raiders shortstop Marcell Dupre ended the scoring threat.

In the bottom half of the third, Karleigh Beal was the first batter to get on base for Meyersdale with a walk. She was in scoring position on Kendall Donaldson’s bunt. Beal stole third and threatened to score the first run of the game until a called third strike and a ground out to Ritchey kept the game scoreless.

Izabella Donaldson, a Frostburg State signee, recorded two more strikeouts in the fourth, then ripped one up the middle for Meyersdale’s first hit of the game. The runner was left stranded at second.

However, the bats came alive for the Red Raiders in the fifth.

Isabella Sleasman and Dupre collected back-to-back base hits. Zoe Hertz doubled to the right-center field gap to drive in the two runs. Izabella Donaldson singled to center to make it 3-0.

Two errors and a hit batter loaded the bases with no outs for Meyersdale. A called third strike and line out quickly shifted momentum to the Mountaineers until Dupre hit a pop up over first base to drive in a run.

With its back against the wall, Berlin Brothersvalley got two base runners in the seventh, but its momentum was paused when Izabella Donaldson appeared to be in some discomfort in the circle.

When play resumed, Kendall Donaldson made a highlight-reel diving catch in right field and Elsie Barna tagged up and scored from second for the Mountaineers’ first run. Izabella Donaldson struck out the next two batters for 12 total punchouts to win the district title.

“She was lights-out,” Miller said of Izabella Donaldson. “She told me before the game that she’s got this. She was feeling good. She gutted it out. She tweaked her knee there at the end and she said she wasn’t coming out.

“She’s an amazing player.”

Although the loss hurts, Berlin Brothersvalley still has a spot in the state tournament and that is what Mountaineers coach Brian Slope is focused on.

“I thought we played well,” Slope said.

“We held our own. They definitely had to earn this one. I’m really proud of my team and we get to play again on Monday, so that’s the silver lining.

“You get in this tournament, anything can happen. We show up, we play our game and hopefully good things will happen.”

Meyersdale will host Conemaugh Valley Monday in the first round of the PIAA tournament. Meyersdale beat Conemaugh Valley in the 2022 and 2023 WestPAC title games.

Berlin Brothersvalley will travel to face the winner of Friday’s District 7 title game between Chartiers-Houston and Union Monday in the first round of the PIAA tournament.