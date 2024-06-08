PHOTO GALLERY | Mainline Pharmacy clobbers The Hill Group in early game at Sargent's Stadium at the Point

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Mainline Pharmacy is coming off of a banner year for its franchise after capturing its first Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League title in 2023, and also becoming the second city franchise to claim the AAABA Tournament title back in August.

Through five games this season, Mainline Pharmacy has seemingly picked up right where it left off from 2023. In the early game of a doubleheader at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, Mainline Pharmacy crushed The Hill Group 17-0 in five innings.

“You can’t come in here expecting to win every single game,” Mainline Pharmacy shortstop Josh Ulery said. “You’ve still got to show up and play hard and do the little things right to win games, but we have a lot more confidence this year, obviously, because we know what we can do.”

Ulery was part of the 2023 national championship team, and was a key figure in Friday night’s offensive explosion.

The veteran shortstop paced his team with a four-hit performance, including three doubles, and four runs batted in. Ulery was one of five players in the Mainline Pharmacy lineup to record a multi-hit game.

“We sat on a couple of pitches that we wanted to hit,” Mainline Pharmacy manager Tim Rubal said after his team improved to 4-1. “They ended up giving it to us and we didn’t miss, and that’s all I can ask from them.

“Having a good approach is something that we’ve been fortunate to have all season so far.”

In the team’s first five games, Mainline Pharmacy has scored double-figure runs in five of them. The team nearly posted that total in one inning Friday.

Mainline Pharmacy sent 14 batters to the plate in the top of the second, and plated nine runs in the frame.

That onslaught was highlighted by a grand slam to the right-field bleachers by center fielder Calvin Iseminger, which was actually the second hit of the inning for the Pitt-Johns- town product.

“He threw me two fastballs to start and the second one kind of blew my doors off and it shouldn’t have, so I kind of just adjusted my approach to get out in front of it,” Iseminger recounted of the second-inning grand slam. “I got a pitch I liked and I just drove it.”

Mainline Pharmacy first baseman Dane Harvey collected three hits, as did third baseman Brody Roberts, a Forest Hills graduate, and right fielder Gage Wheaton (two RBIs).

Harvey drove in five runs.

“Man, we’ve just got guys that can hit the ball hard,” Iseminger said of his team’s hot start to the 2024 season. “It’s really nice to be around a whole group of guys that can just barrel the ball at any moment.”

Ulery echoed the thoughts of his teammate.

“It seems like everyone is just seeing the ball well right now,” said Ulery, who was an all-conference player for Pitt-Johns- town in the spring. “We had what, 17 hits and 17 runs today, so if we hit the ball well, good things are going to happen when you put it in play.”

Mainline Pharmacy starter Ben Tomb, a United graduate, only pitched two innings, and likely came out early due to the extended time his offense was enjoying at the plate. Richland product and Pitt-Johnstown hurler Ethan Kaminsky pitched the final three innings for the shutout.

The Hill Group was limited to only two hits and needed five different pitchers. The second-year franchise rebounded with a 5-4 victory over O in the late game.