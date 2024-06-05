PHOTO GALLERY | JCBL roundup | Martella's Pharmacy shuts out O in opener

Martella’s Pharmacy 4, O 0: Austin Lewis struck out 11 batters while giving up just one hit over five innings as Martella’s Pharmacy blanked O in Tuesday’s opener at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.

Owen McDermott had two hits and two RBIs to pace the Martella’s Pharmacy attack, while Steve Budash added a pair of hits and scored a run in the victory.

Martella’s Pharmacy notched all four of its runs in the fifth off of O starter Zach Myers.

Jake Auld and Nate Cornell each had a single for O.

Mainline Pharmacy 19, Laurel Auto Group 0 (5): In Ebensburg, Karson Reffner swatted a home run, drove in four RBIs and also scored three times to lead defending league and AAABA national champion Mainline Pharmacy to an emphatic season-opening win.

Ty Galusky also had four RBIs and two hits with two runs scored, while Josh Ulery and Calvin Iseminger each chased in two runs. Conner McTighe scored three times for Mainline Pharmacy, which took advantage of four Laurel Auto Group errors and 10 walks issued by three pitchers.

Adam Hess roped a double for Laurel Auto Group.