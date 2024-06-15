PHOTO GALLERY | 'Had to get something going': University of Illinois golfer Max Herendeen leads by 1 at Sunnehanna Amateur through 3 rounds

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Max Herendeen’s fast start to the third round of the 83rd Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions briefly bogged down early on the back nine Friday.

The University of Illinois golfer from Bellevue, Washington, reignited his round and took sole possession of the lead entering Saturday’s final 18 holes on the par-70 Sunnehanna Country Club course. Sixty-six players made the cut at 2-over or better.

“I got off to a really good start,” said Herendeen, whose round of 65 put him at 10-under 200 overall. “I was really happy with that. Best start of the week, so far. Then, kind of stumbled a little bit in the middle of the round.

“I bogeyed 10 with a bad three-putt. Then, parred 11, which is basically a bogey. So, you just had to reset on 12 tee box, which I did a good job of. Went on a little run there, 13, 14, 15. That was a big help.”

Herendeen holds a one stroke advantage over three golfers tied for second place, including Murrysville’s Palmer Jackson. The University of Notre Dame player shot a bogey-free, 7-under 63 Friday and is at 9-under 201 overall.

Also at 9-under are University of Oklahoma’s Jase Summy and Brigham Young University’s Zac Jones.

Saturday’s final round will begin at 8 a.m.

“Really just had to get something going,” Herendeen said of his string of birdies on the back nine. “I hit a good shot on 13 to five feet and made a putt. Made a really nice putt on 14 from 25 feet or so. Then, 15 having the tee up was a big advantage, being able to carry that bunker. Hitting that green in two and a simple two-putt.”

Herendeen, who was among four golfers tied for the second-round lead at 5-under entering Friday’s play, has shot under par in the each of the first three rounds (69-66-65).

“Just keep the pedal down,” Herendeen said.

“Gas is on the right. There are low scores out there. Just keep doing what I’m doing basically.”

Jackson also looks to build on momentum in the final round. He birdied the first hole, then started a string of birdies on 8, 9, 11, 13, 17 and 18 to close Friday’s round.

“I had looks on 4, 5 and 6 and I didn’t convert any of them,” Jackson said. “I had to tell myself to stay patient. Fortunately, the one on 8 went in.

“Then, the one on 9 went in.

“Then, the hole starts looking like it’s a basketball hoop.”

Jackson’s 63 put him at 9-under 201 entering Saturday’s final round. After an opening-round 71, he went 3-under on the second day and 7-under during Friday’s round.

“I think a lot of it is how I’m approaching the rounds,” Jackson said. “I’m limiting the amount of stress that I can have out there. I’m just trying to enjoy the round and enjoy the challenge of the course because it’s a hard course. If you don’t embrace that, it just looks like people are broken down. I’ve done a good job of that for three rounds.”

Jackson tied for fourth in the 2021 Sunnehanna Amateur and tied for 13th in 2022. A year ago, he tied for 56th.

“A ton,” Jackson said of how much the experience helps. “I actually wrote in my journal that I need to play like I’ve never played here before, but use all the knowledge to my advantage because you can almost overthink your way around.”

“But I still need to be aggressive and just allow myself to acknowledge where the miss is, where the X is on the shot. If you just constantly are filling your brain with, ‘I can’t hit it there,’ that’s not good.”

Tied for fifth at 8-under are Duke University’s Ethan Evans and Oklahoma State University’s Preston Stout.

Five players are tied for seventh at 7-under – University of Oklahoma’s Matthew Troutman, University of South Carolina’s Nathan Franks, University of Minnesota’s Ben Warian, California’s Michael Weaver and Colorado State University’s Connor Jones. Warian was the first-round leader.

Valparaiso University’s Anthony Delisanti tied Jackson with Friday’s low round of 7-under 63. Delisanti is 4-under 206 through three rounds after opening with a 69 and a 74 in the second round.

The Amateur avoided lengthy rain delays despite the threat of wet weather. With only the final group on the course approaching the 18th green, the siren went off at 6:03 p.m. Play resumed after a 43-minute delay and the round was completed.

NHL player and former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sam Lafferty’s rounds improved as the tournament progressed, but he couldn’t overcome an opening-day 91. Lafferty shot a 10-over 80 Friday after his 12-over 82 Thursday. He missed the cut with a 253 (43-over).

Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.