PHOTO GALLERY | Forest Hills edges Ligonier Valley to advance in PIAA Class 3A softball playoffs

SIDMAN, Pa. – For the second year in a row, Forest Hills is headed to the PIAA softball quarterfinals. This year, the Rangers want to go a step beyond.

“We’re trying to pass that spot this season,” Forest Hills coach Krista Hershberger said. “I believe we have the pieces to do it this year.”

Payton Pcola’s sixth-inning sacrifice fly brought home Ana Spangler with the go-ahead run, and Avery Smiach outdueled Ligonier Valley ace Cheyenne Piper to lead Forest Hills past the Rams 3-2 in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs, the Rangers’ 14th consecutive victory.

Forest Hills (19-2) advances to the quarterfinals Thursday at a site to be determined against District 10 runner-up Harbor Creek, a 7-1 winner over District 7 champion Mohawk.

“Winning the inning and trying to get ahead,” Hershberger said. “We’ve been preaching that all year, and we had just enough to get by today.”

Forest Hills will be attempting to reach the state semifinals for the first time in program history after losing in the 2023 quarterfinals to District 2 champion Mid Valley, 4-2.

The Rangers were coming off a 2-1 victory over Juniata in the District 6 championship, in which Smiach struck out 10 and Forest Hills beat Fordham-bound pitcher Elizabeth Gaisior.

Pcola drove in the go-ahead run on a fourth-inning groundout.

“Coming through in the pressure situations and finding a way to win is what we did then, and it’s what we did today,” Hershberger said. “Our bats haven’t been as hot as they were earlier in the season. We knew (Piper) was similar to what we saw in the last game, with a rise and a curve going away from us, but we found a way to put the hits together to score the runs.”

The Rangers were unable to hold a 2-0 lead as Ligonier Valley (16-7) scratched its way back, tying it in the top of the sixth on Neve Dowden’s two-out RBI single, before Smiach got the last out of the inning to strand a pair of Rams runners.

“We really needed the last hit there,” Ligonier Valley coach Mark Zimmerman said. “We had a girl (Marlee Miller) on third base, and I think if we could’ve gotten up on them, it would’ve been a lot easier to hold down the seventh.”

Forest Hills jumped on Piper in the bottom of the sixth and took the lead for good. Spangler singled and was sacrificed to second by Aivah Maul before moving to third on Trista Cruley’s single.

Pcola then flied out to Ligonier Valley center fielder Adelynn Witcoski, whose throw to the plate was late, allowing Spangler to score. Catcher Sydney Foust managed to complete a double play by throwing out Cruley, who was attempting to reach third on the throw home.

“When you get to this level, that’s the way it’s works,” Zimmerman said. “We’d have liked to have gone a little bit farther. Tomorrow, we’ll start working towards next year.”

Forest Hills at the start rattled Ligonier Valley and Piper, a Westminster commit who tossed three no-hitters in May, scoring with the help of two Rams errors on a bizarre play.

“That put them on their heels in the first inning,” Hershberger said.

Morgan Gdula singled past Ligonier Valley shortstop Gabrielle Springer and came all the way around to score when Zoe Plummer’s throw from left field sailed high. Piper backed up the play and threw wildly past second into right field, allowing Gdula to race home.

“You hate to give up a run on the first swing of the game, especially on a ball that’s almost caught,” Zimmerman said.

Forest Hills went ahead 2-0 in the third. With one out, Gdula again singled and Smiach reached on an infield hit. One out later, Spangler singled home Gdula.

Ligonier Valley cut the Rangers’ lead to 2-1 in the fourth. Foust led off with a walk, but was erased when Natalie Bizup reached on a force out. Miller sacrificed Bizup to second before Bizup scored on the first of Dowden’s two RBI singles.

Ligonier Valley, which reached the District 7 semifinals and beat Avonworth in the third-place game, has enjoyed a stretch of success under Zimmerman that includes a trip to the 2021 PIAA championship game, where the Rams lost to Line Mountain in nine innings. This season was no different.

“My girls have done well,” Zimmerman said. “I’ve had a lot of good players. That’s what it takes. You’ve got to have players.”