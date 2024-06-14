PHOTO GALLERY | Familiarity helps North offense mesh for Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Familiarity can be an underrated aspect of any all-star game.

Neighboring school districts Chestnut Ridge and Northern Bedford County make up 11 of the 40 players on the North squad for Friday’s 1st Summit Bank Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic at Greater Johnstown High School’s Trojan Stadium. Seven of those athletes are on the offensive side of the ball, which should foster some chemistry when kickoff arrives.

“We spend a lot of time in the dorms hanging out with each other,” Chestnut Ridge and North quarterback Nate Whysong said. “It transfers over on the field. We just become friends out here. Of course, we want to compete because we’re trying to beat the other guys. We’re going to compete against each other to get the juices going, get us ready to play.”

On offense, Chestnut Ridge’s Chase Whysong (27 catches, 464 receiving yards, four TDs in 2023 for the Waynesburg University recruit) and JaRod Wolfhope (32 catches, 432 receiving yards, seven scores) make up part of the wide receiver corps.

Chestnut Ridge’s Braden Ickes is on the offensive line. Northern Bedford County’s Josiah Bowser, Adam Johnson (1,038 rushing yards, 17 TDs in 2023) and Eion Snider (1,809 passing and 645 rushing yards, 34 total scores) will line up at offensive line, running back and quarterback, respectively.

Berlin Brothersvalley linebacker Cody Kimmel views the 1st Summit Bank Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic both as a cap to an outstanding scholastic career and a first step toward college football.

Combining the two schools close in proximity was part of North and Northern Bedford County coach Garry Black’s strategy.

“Something that became new a handful of years ago now is the idea of getting together and drafting schools,” Black said.

“They took Richland. I took Chestnut Ridge. Those were the kind of first picks we worked with. My kids from Northern Bedford grew up with the Chestnut Ridge kids their whole life. They competed with them in wrestling, and in other sports. I just thought that would be a really good way to kind of start the whole thing.”

Black was also interested in schools with physicality as part of their pedigree.

“I told them when I was looking at drafting other schools, I like schools that play good, tough, physical football,” Black said.

Cambria Heights' Jarrod Lewis appreciates his role as head coach of the South squad in the 1st Summit Bank Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic for both obvious and intangible reasons.

Through the early part of the week, continuity paid dividends in terms of team bonding.

“All of us Ridge guys know all the NBC guys,” said Nate Whysong, who compiled 4,813 passing and 1,966 rushing yards for 72 total touchdowns over his career. “We were all good friends since we were growing up together. I believe that will definitely help us through the week.”

Black said having some of his Black Panthers on the offense helped others pick up the scheme.

“There’s a couple of our guys playing on the offensive side – skill guys and linemen,” Black said. “To install the offense I’m trying to do has been really helpful. Kids on offense, they can play fast. They go up and line up on that side of the ball. That’s definitely been a blessing to have guys on the offensive of the ball that I coached.”

Snider’s tutelage has sped up Nate Whysong’s learning curve.

“I’m picking up on it pretty quick,” Nate Whysong said. “We got a guy (Snider) that ran that offense all year. He knows what he’s doing. That will help us out.”

Nate Whysong, a Wake Forest baseball signee as a right-handed pitcher, is following in the footsteps of older brother Matt Whysong, who ran for a 35-yard touchdown and hauled in six catches for 150 yards and a score in the 2022 contest.

“He liked to hang out with the guys,” Nate Whysong said of what his brother told him about Lantzy week. “He loved the game. He did play really good.”

Recent graduates from the area will take part in the gridiron classic 7 p.m. Friday at Greater Johnstown High School's Trojan Stadium.

The North has speedsters such as McCort-Carroll Catholic’s Shakile Ferguson, a Mercyhurst football signee, and Meyersdale’s Tristin Ohler, a West Liberty track and field recruit. Ferguson finished second in this year’s PIAA Class 2A 400-meter dash, and Ohler also won a silver medal in the 200.

“Going from no contact to contact has been a big difference for me,” Ohler said of the contrast between football and track and field.

“It’s transitioning well over to football.”

Being named to the team was a thrill for Ohler.

“I looked forward to it when I started playing football my freshman year,” Ohler said. “I never knew I’d be in it until last year. I’m really glad that I get to play in it.”

Buoyed by dual-threat quarterbacks, Black’s offense figures to have plenty of options.

“Both quarterbacks can run,” Black said.

“In terms of guys that can make plays in space, Shak (Ferguson) in the first day here so far has been awesome. He’s a guy that can do some things. We got some kids that are willing to block.”

McCort-Carroll running back Brock Beppler is slated to play football at Clarion.

Penn Cambria offensive lineman Eli Summerville will compete at Washington & Jefferson.

“We certainly have more speed,” Nate Whysong said. “Our linemen are way bigger than what I’m used to.”

