PHOTO GALLERY | Faith Christian Academy tops Bishop McCort Catholic in 1A semifnals

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. – The Bishop McCort Catholic Crimson Crushers took another step in the PIAA Class 1A baseball tournament, but it was not enough as the Faith Christian Academy Lions beat the District 6 champions 6-1 at Greene Township Park.

The PIAA semifinal was a step past the round of eight, in which Bishop McCort lost in 2022.

“It is tough, but this group left a legacy – two district titles and trip to the (quarterfinals) and the (semifinals),” Crimson Crushers coach Chris Pfeil said. “It is always tough to have that talk with your team and the seniors after the last loss. This group is special, and it was tougher when your child is one of those seniors. They have played together forever, and they have spent a lot of time at our house.

“This team has battled all season and tonight, we played against an exceptionally good team. They got a couple of key hits when they needed them.”

Bishop McCort, which advanced to the PIAA semifinals for the sixth time in 12 seasons, claimed its 10th District 6 title this year. The Crimson Crushers are 3-4 in the semifinals.

Mason Pfeil – a Mansfield University signee – took the mound and got a quick strikeout, but Lions freshman Jagger Verbit doubled to the fence in left-center field, took third on a wild pitch and trotted home on a Kendri Beltre single.

The Crimson Crushers responded to tie the game on a controversial home run.

Lucas Turner blasted one to left, and the third base umpire immediately called it a home run. He then backtracked to discuss it with the crew, before ruling it a home run.

The call drew the ire of the Lions fans and coaches.

In the third, Mason Pfeil got the first two outs, but a double by Reid Miller and a single by Verbit plated a second run.

The Crimson Crushers had runners on base in six of the seven innings, but couldn’t come up with that key hit.

They also had three runners thrown out on the bases by Beltre.

Faith Christian Academy (22-0) reached the finals for the first time.

The power-hitting club has outscored opponents 263-25 with 13 mercy-rule games it won by 10 runs or more.

The Lions loaded the bases in the fourth, but Mason Pfeil worked out of the inning.

Mason Pfeil gave up two singles in the fifth to Miller and Verbit to place runners at the corners. Turner came on in relief of Mason Pfeil and struck out Beltre, but Verbit stole second.

Grayson Weikel was intentionally walked to load the bases.

After an infield pop up for the for the second out, the Crimson Crushers had a chance to get out of the inning. Noah Wilson ripped a liner to left field toward the line. It was hooking, but landed about four inches inside the line to chase three runs home with a double.

Wilson moved to third on the throw home and scored on a wild pitch for the 6-1 lead.

“This team has really worked hard on the hitting this year,” Lions coach Nick Koffel said. “This is the first time in school history to reach the semifinals and the finals.

“We do not have an ace pitcher; we have a 1A and a 1B pitcher. We have had great leadership from our juniors and seniors, and we got some key hits, especially from Noah. We have trusted our talent and the Lord, and we play for him. We have had a saying about a bum in an alley: ‘Be the bum nobody wants to face.’ These kids have really bought in and play the game the right way.”

For Bishop McCort, five different players each had one hit, and right fielder Bradyn Jarvis made two good running catches to stave off Lions rallies.

Weikel threw all seven innings, allowing only one run and five hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out eight. He will attend NCAA Division II Cedarville University in Ohio this fall.