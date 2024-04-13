PHOTO GALLERY: El Paso Community College at Odessa College
Apr. 12—The Odessa College baseball team hosted El Paso Community College in conference play Friday at Wrangler Ballpark.
Apr. 12—The Odessa College baseball team hosted El Paso Community College in conference play Friday at Wrangler Ballpark.
Keep up with all of the action from Augusta National on Friday here with Yahoo Sports.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Executives from the 10 FBS conferences and Notre Dame agreed Friday to a new contract with ESPN that will begin in 2026.
Boras reportedly demanded at least $170 million for Montgomery. The pitcher ended up getting $25 million.
South Carolina, Iowa, UConn and NC State all took their own uncharted paths to Cleveland.
Nobody is going to change the Kelce brothers.
Edey was a three-star recruit with limited offers. How was the 7-4 All-American overlooked?
DeBoer signed an eight-year deal to replace Saban after Saban retired.
The NCAA Football Oversight Committee introduced a legislative proposal this month that would expand the abilities of a football support staff, permitting all staff members to provide players instruction.
International basketball prospect Alex Sarr declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. Playing this season for Perth in Australia's National Basketball League, Sarr is projected as a No. 1 overall selection.
UConn and Illinois were tied 23-23 late in the first half. The Illini were down 30 before they scored again.
From Zach Edey to Michael O'Connell (and his prayer), here are how the starters in this year's Final Four stack up.
The Wolfpack have won nine consecutive elimination games.
The home stretch of the NHL season is here, and these players could be key acquisitions for your team's title run.
How does the cut line work at The Masters? Here are the full details.
Andy Behrens recaps the final baseball mock draft for the Yahoo Fantasy crew ahead of the season, where one team definitely stood out.
Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler hold a three-way tie for the lead at the midway point of the Masters.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski reveals the list of players he's trying to leave every draft with in 2024.
Have a couple of fantasy baseball teams but are unsure how to keep them strong and winning now that the season has started? Don't worry — Scott Pianowski has your back.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top catchers ranked going into the 2024 season.