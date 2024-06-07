PHOTO GALLERY | DuBois Central Catholic stifles Meyersdale in PIAA Class 1A softball quarterfinal

LORETTO, Pa. – DuBois Central Catholic advanced to the PIAA Class 1A softball semifinals after it took down red-hot Meyersdale 7-1 at St. Francis University Thursday afternoon.

Cardinals sophomore pitcher Rylee Kulbatsky gave up just four hits and struck out 12 Red Raiders.

“She was effective, and she hit the outside corner,” DuBois Central Catholic coach George Heigel said of Kulbatsky. “It was right at the knee and she’s hard to hit. Then she comes back with a riser and if she gets it up by the shoulders, girls can’t catch it.”

Meyersdale (22-3) coach Tim Miller attributed poor defense to the loss.

“That wasn’t my team defensively,” Miller said. “Typically, we play a lot better. We just made some crazy (plays) and some base-running blunders there in the sixth, but this senior class has been phenomenal.

“Obviously, we’re losing a great pitcher, but we’ve got a good group of girls coming up, so we’ll see what happens next year.”

Meyersdale’s senior class consisting of Laurel Daniels, Izabella Donaldson, Marcella Dupre, Zoe Hetz, Maci Moore and Morgan Walters finished with an 86-8 record, which included four District 5 Class 1A titles and three WestPAC crowns.

Kulbatsky started the game strong with two strikeouts, but it was Meyersdale that struck first. Donaldson, a Frostburg State signee, launched a solo home run right by the left-field foul pole for the Red Raiders’ only run of the game in the first inning.

DuBois Central Catholic tied the game shortly after Donaldson’s home run as Marnina Hanes drew a walk to lead off the inning. She later made her way to third with one out. Kayley Risser ripped a base hit to right field, but the ball snuck under the glove of Kendell Donaldson and Risser wound up on third. The Cardinals took the lead when a dropped third strike scored Risser from third.

Kulbatsky struck out two more Red Raiders and the Cardinals scored two more runs in the second. Lauren Davidson’s pop fly landed in no-man’s land behind first base for a double. Davidson later scored when Lexi Berta’s line drive up the middle bounced off Izabella Donaldson’s glove in the circle, then off Dupre’s leather at shortstop.

Jessy Frank launched one to the warning track in center, but the ball could not be corralled, and Berta scored as Frank advanced to second for the 4-1 lead.

DuBois Central Catholic continued to pile on the runs in the third inning. A base hit and back-to-back walks loaded the bases until consecutive wild pitches scored two more runs and the third runner was brought home off a grounder by Davidson.

It was three up and three down for both teams in the fourth inning and Kulbatsky continued her impressive outing with three more strikeouts in the fifth.

Meyersdale threatened a big inning in the sixth when it had bases loaded with one out. However, some confusion on the basepaths led to a double play to end the inning. A pop fly to third warranted the infield fly rule to be enforced, but the ball was dropped and a Red Raider took off and was tagged out.

“We’ve talked about the infield fly rule,” Heigel said. “They knew exactly what to do when they dropped the ball. That’s something we review. It’s on my practice plan in March.”

Kulbatsky closed the game with two more strikeouts in the seventh inning. Heigel said the biggest difference in the game was being able to put balls in play.

“The difference (was) we put the ball in play,” Heigel said. “We moved runners over and our small game was effective again early in the game.”