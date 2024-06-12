PHOTO GALLERY | Defending state champ Bald Eagle Area ends North Star's historic season

CRESSON, Pa. – Defending state champion Bald Eagle Area halted North Star’s historic run in a PIAA Class 2A baseball semifinal Monday at Mount Aloysius College.

The District 6 champion Eagles rolled 11-3 over the District 5-8 champion Cougars, who reached the state semifinals for the first time in 12 years.

“I told them I’ve been dreading this day for three years since I took over because I knew the team we could have,” said North Star coach Jake Klukaszewski after his veteran squad closed a 21-5 season. “I just thank them for everything – giving me their all.

“Today wasn’t our day. We gave them (eight) unearned runs, but it doesn’t take away from the fact they’re a special group and I’m proud of them.”

North Star committed an uncharacteristic seven errors after not making an error in either the PIAA quarterfinal win over Redbank Valley (4-0) or the first-round victory over Serra Catholic (5-2). Those wins were the Cougars’ first state playoff victories since the 2012 postseason run.

Bald Eagle Area (24-2) produced 13 hits, with first baseman/relief pitcher Brayden Dubbs collecting four singles and center fielder Cameron Watkins ripping three singles. The Eagles have outscored opponents by a combined 271-76 this season.

Eagles senior right-hander Tayten Yoder pitched 62/3 innings, striking out six with no walks while scattering nine hits. He gave up two earned runs. Dubbs got the final out.

“I knew my stuff was working, so I just kept going out there and coach (James Gardner) was telling me to pound the zone,” Yoder said. “That’s my game. I don’t throw 100 miles an hour, but I’ll go out there and throw strikes for us.”

Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference newcomer Bald Eagle Area has won 17 straight games and will face District 11 champion Tri-Valley, a 14-0 winner over District 4 champ Wyalusing Valley in Monday’s other Class 2A semifinal.

The Class 2A state championship will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on the Penn State University campus.

“It’s amazing,” Yoder said of the chance to defend the Eagles’ state title.

“The feeling last year was awesome, winning it all for our school. I’m hyped.

“I’m pumped about going back.”

Inter-County Conference West winner North Star started strong, as Andrew Retassie led off the bottom of the first with a double, advanced on Cayden Turner’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Connor Yoder’s single to make it 1-0.

Bald Eagle Area sent 10 batters to the plate in the top of the second, scoring five runs on two hits, two walks and three errors.

“They’re great,” Klukaszewski said. “They’re the defending state champs for a reason and that’s why they’re heading back.

“They put the ball in play. We gave them a ton of extra outs and we didn’t play clean, which is kind of uncharacteristic.

“They’re just really well-coached. They’re strong one through nine. Their pitcher was throwing strikes. They put the pressure on and we just got ourselves in a hole we couldn’t get out of.”

Bald Eagle Area added two runs in the third inning, highlighted by Weston McClain’s double to left field and Watkins’ infield single that chased Cougars left-hander Turner, who brought a 7-1 record into the game.

Turner struck out one and walked five while allowing five hits in two-plus innings. Only one of the seven runs charged to Turner was earned.

Senior right-hander Vance Kimmel, who had eight wins this season, pitched five innings, holding the Eagles to a single unearned run in the fifth and three runs in the top of the seventh. Kimmel struck out three and had no walks while giving up eight hits.

“They’ve been good all year, and I say we have two aces because I think we truly do,” Klukaszewski said. “Cayden has pitched a lot of innings this year. He wasn’t scared or anything like that. I just think he was tired and we weren’t getting some calls. It was a mixture of those things.

“For Vance to come in and be able to hold them in check was great. I’m proud of him. He’s really taken a step forward this year and he’s been awesome for us.”

North Star scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

Kimmel and Bryson Durst each singled in the fifth. Glendon Griffith doubled to right field in the sixth and scored on a fielder’s choice.

The Cougars roster includes six seniors: Griffith, Kimmel, catcher Braden Livingston, Turner, right fielder Nolan Weible and shortstop Connor Yoder.

“Just the bond they have with each other,” Klukaszewski said when asked what made the group special. “They know when to be serious. They know sometimes when they can have fun with one another.

“They’ve just been together their whole lives so they get each other. We chant, ‘Family,’ on three all the time and it truly does feel like that. I think that’s what makes it special.”

Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.