PHOTO GALLERY | Crowded at the top: Four-way tie through Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions' second round

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Max Herendeen brought momentum to the par-70 Sunnehanna Country Club course after an impressive freshman season at the University of Illinois.

The Bellevue, Washington, native tied for second at the NCAA Division I stroke championship to cap a college season that included his selection as Big Ten Conference freshman of the year and status as a first-team all-Big Ten player.

Herendeen continued to impress as the stage shifted to Westmont Thursday. He shot a 4-under-par 66 and moved into a four-way tie for the lead at 5-under 135 through two rounds in the 83rd Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions.

“I feel like I hit it really well and didn’t make many mistakes,” Herendeen said. “I kind of put myself in the right spots around the greens. That’s most important. Limited mistakes more than anything.”

Herendeen birdied No. 13 to briefly move into sole possession of the lead at 6-under among a field of 105 golfers.

“I three-putted 16,” Herendeen said after he slid back into a tie for first place.

Connor Jones

Connor Jones of Westminster, CO., watches his tee shot on No.16 during the second round of play at the 83rd Annual Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions in Johnstown, PA., Thursday, June 13, 2024. Jones is in a 4-way tie for 1st place at 5-under-par.

Tied for the lead with Herendeen through two rounds are Colorado State University’s Connor Jones, Arizona State University’s Pongsapak Laopakdee and Stanford University’s Jay Leng.

The third round will begin at 7:30 a.m. Friday. The final round will be played Saturday.

Herendeen started his second round with a birdie on No. 1. After a bogey on 3, he bounced back with birdies on 4, 8 and 9 on the front nine.

He made bogey on 10, but rebounded nicely with an eagle on the par-five No. 11.

“Just same stuff I did today,” Herendeen said of his approach to the final two rounds. “I feel like I’m hitting the ball well enough to contend. I put myself in the right spots around the green. That’s what this place is all about, trying to be below the hole as much as possible.”

Max Herendeen

Max Herendeen of Bellvue, WA., follows through on his tee shot on No.15 during the second round of play at the 83rd Annual Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions in Johnstown, PA., Thursday, June 13, 2024. Herendeen is in a 4-way tie for 1st place at 5-under-par.

Herendeen won the Stanford Regional and finished in a six-way tie for second place at the NCAA tournament.

“I had a really good postseason,” Herendeen said. “I was happy with that. I took some time off last week and went home. Now, I’m resetting for the summer.

“It’s definitely a little different kind of vibe. You’re not playing for your teammates.

“You’re playing for yourself.

“I’m just trying to continue with the good play.”

Also at 135, Jones made six birdie putts through the first 13 holes and then navigated through some difficult spots to make par on 16, 17 and 18.

“It was kind of towards the end and I think I was getting a little tired and started hitting it a little crooked,” Jones said of a round played in sunny conditions with temperatures in the mid-80s. “Sixteen, I hit it way right of the green and was able to get up and down. Seventeen, I hit it in the fairway bunker off the tee and came up short on the green. I got up and down out of the sand, so it was good to save those.”

Jones improved on his opening day 1-under 69 with a 4-under 66.

He made birdie putts on No. 2, 4, 8 and 9 on the front, but also bogeyed on the first and sixth holes. Birdie putts on 11 and 13 put Jones at 5-under-par overall with a share of the lead.

“I made a couple long ones, which was nice,” said Jones, of Westminster, Colorado. “I made a long one on 2 for birdie. I made a long one on 9 for birdie and I made a long one on 13 for birdie. I was feeling really grateful.

“All three of them were probably 40 feet. They were long ones. Kind of closed my eyes and hit them, looked up and they went in.”

Jay Leng

Leng shot a 3-under 67 Thursday morning to take a share of the lead. The San Diego native made four birdie putts on 3, 6, 10 and 17 with only one bogey on 8.

Laopakdee, of Royong, Thailand, also sat at 5-under through two rounds. He shot a 4-under 66 in the second round after finishing 1-under Wednesday. Laopakdee had a birdie on No. 9, but was especially solid on the back nine, with birdies on 11, 13, 15, 17 and 18. He bogeyed No. 5 and 16.

Pongsapak Laopakdee

Pongsapak Laopakdee of Rayong, Thailand, watches his tee shot sail down the No.1 fairway during the 83rd Annual Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Laopakdee is in a 4-way tie for 1st place with a 5-under-par.

“Still a lot of golf to go,” Jones said. “I’m going to have to keep making birdies for sure.”

