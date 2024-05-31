PHOTO GALLERY | Conemaugh Valley slams Glendale in District 6 consolation game and advance to PIAA tournament

EBENSBURG, Pa. – Conemaugh Valley High School freshman Ava Schellhammer stepped to the plate at an opportune moment during the fifth inning in Thursday’s District 6 Class 1A softball consolation game.

The Blue Jays had scored three runs to break a 4-all tie against Glendale earlier in the inning. Schellhammer didn’t feel pressure, but instead was determined to make up for a pair of strikeouts in her first two at-bats at the Central Cambria Red Devilplex.

Her grand slam to left-center field broke open the game as Conemaugh Valley rallied for 10 runs in the fifth and won 16-6 via the mercy rule in six innings.

“Stakes are high,” said Schellhammer, who also pitched three innings in relief to earn the win in the circle. “I had two strikeouts before that and I knew what I needed to do.

“The team counted on me and I had to just go through with it and get it done. I kind of just saw it right down the middle. I knew I had to get my head down and track it the whole way through it.”

Conemaugh Valley junior catcher Katie Ledwich also hit the long ball Thursday.

She had a run-producing double in the bottom of the first to pull the Blue Jays within 4-1.

In the third inning, Kylee Ferguson’s run-scoring single preceded Ledwich’s two-run homer to center field. Ledwich’s blast tied the game at 4-all and was the 100th hit of her career.

“Being it’s my junior year, I really didn’t expect to be this far (in career hits),” Ledwich said, “but it’s been a goal of mine since freshman year. That high pitch, I didn’t know if I was going to take it out, but I did.”

Conemaugh Valley (19-4) will travel to District 5 champion Meyersdale (21-2) in the first round of the PIAA tournament Monday. Conemaugh Valley lost the 2022 and 2023 WestPAC title games to Meyersdale.

Glendale finished at 11-12.

“We knew that there was a job that needed to get done,” Schellhammer said. “We all believe in each other. We had each other’s backs. We knew we had to come together as a team.”

Glendale had momentum early. Jaylee Beck’s three-run double highlighted a four-run top of the first inning.

After the Blue Jays tied it, Glendale regained the advantage by scoring a pair of fourth-inning runs without a hit to lead 6-4.

“We were struggling,” said Conemaugh Valley coach Paula McCleester, whose team made three errors and walked eight batters. “We’re not used to playing on the turf. They just didn’t feel comfortable out there and it was tough.

“We came back. I knew our bats would come alive.”

Conemaugh Valley sent 13 batters to the plate in the 10-run fifth inning. Of the three Blue Jays hits during the rally, two were homers. After Schellhammer’s slam, cleanup hitter Megan Bilak ripped a three-run shot to right field.

Conemaugh Valley added two runs in the sixth to end the game.

