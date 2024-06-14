PHOTO GALLERY | College prep | South defenders view Ken Lantzy contest as opportunity

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Berlin Brothersvalley linebacker Cody Kimmel views the 1st Summit Bank Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic both as a cap to an outstanding scholastic career and as a first step toward college football.

“It’s different because everybody here is one of the best, if not the best kids from their schools,” said Kimmel, who made a combined 218 tackles during his final two seasons on Mountaineers teams that went 21-3. “So, it’s easier to find positions that fit because it worked for the players all season on varsity.”

A student at Rockwood Area High School who is part of a football co-op with Berlin Brothersvalley, Kimmel will play football at Lycoming College, a NCAA Division III program in Williamsport.

But first, he’ll be part of the South squad that takes on the North at 7 p.m. Friday at Greater Johnstown’s Trojan Stadium. Introductions begin at 6:30 p.m.

“Everybody from college football was one of the best kids from their schools at their position. (It’s the) same here,” Kimmel said. “There is more than one of ‘everybody’ at the position. You have to work hard to earn your spot. I think that will help in the transition to college.”

PHOTO GALLERY | Familiarity helps North offense mesh for Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic

Neighboring school districts Chestnut Ridge and Northern Bedford County make up 11 of the 40 players on the North squad for Friday's 1st Summit Bank Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic at Greater Johnstown High School's Trojan Stadium.

Kimmel made 126 tackles, including 70 solo stops, six sacks and 18 tackles for loss of yardage as a senior. Berlin Brothersvalley went 10-2 and finished as the District 5-8 Class 2A runner-up to a Westinghouse team that reached the state final.

In 2022, Kimmel was The Tribune-Democrat Defensive Player of the Year after he fronted a stout Mountaineers defense on an 11-1 team. He made 92 tackles with 18 for loss of yardage, including 21/2 sacks, as Berlin Brothersvalley shut out its first seven opponents and held teams scoreless eight times overall.

“Kimmel is an interesting cat,” said South coach Jarrod Lewis, who led 10-4 Cambria Heights to its first District 6 Class 1A crown in 2023. “He cracks me up. He’s really funny.

“He’s an enjoyable kid. He’s kind of quiet, but he definitely has an edge to him. We like that.”

Ken Lantzy Notebook | 'Special place in my heart': Cambria Heights coach Lewis appreciates role in prestigious game

Cambria Heights' Jarrod Lewis appreciates his role as head coach of the South squad in the 1st Summit Bank Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic for both obvious and intangible reasons.

Similarly, Richland’s Declan Piscatello approaches the Lantzy contest as an opportunity to close one chapter and peer toward another.

“It’s an honor,” said Piscatello, who has played defensive end and defensive tackle throughout a week of Lantzy practice.

“I’m definitely excited to play with these boys – the best of the best in our area.

“That’s how I look at it. We’re all going to be here to compete. It’s tough competition between everybody here just to even start. We all want to start.

“That’s what we’re used to.

“We just want to be the best of the best.”

The Clarion University- bound Piscatello made 85 tackles, with 55 solo stops, and seven sacks on an 11-2 Richland team that finished as the District 6 Class 2A runner-up.

1st Summit Bank Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic week kicks off with picnic

Recent graduates from the area will take part in the gridiron classic 7 p.m. Friday at Greater Johnstown High School's Trojan Stadium.

“I like our team speed on defense,” Lewis said. “We’re really fast and they’re getting after it.

“I thought our linebackers have taken good leadership roles,” said Lewis. “The Kimmel boy. (Central Cambria’s George) Dill is a fantastic football player. (River Valley’s Kaden) Barnhart. The two D-ends from Richland are special as well – Declan Piscatello and Ethan Janidlo. They’re studs. The D-line is getting after it.”

Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.