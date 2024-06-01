PHOTO GALLERY | Central Cambria earns 1st District 6 baseball title with victory over perennial power Central

CRESSON, Pa. – In 2023, the Central Cambria baseball team struggled through its rebuilding phase under first-year coach Dan Beyer and claimed only four wins.

With an ultimate goal of rebranding Central Cambria as a “baseball school,” the rebuild came full circle Thursday as the Red Devils faced second-seeded Central in the District 6 Class 3A title game.

The No. 4 seeded Red Devils received hits across the lineup and withheld a late Scarlet Dragons’ comeback attempt to win their first district crown in a 9-6 victory at Mount Aloysius College.

PHOTO GALLERY | Central Cambria tops Central for District 6 Class 3A baseball title

“We wanted to be here and knew we had it in us to win a district championship,” said Blake Coposky, who went 3-for-4 at the plate. “It feels so good to finally be able to accomplish it.”

It was the first time the Red Devils had ever played in a district title game, and prior to this season, the program hadn’t won a playoff game since 2011.

“We had a belief all year that regardless of wins or losses, we could make it here,” said senior Connor Serenko, who scored a pair of runs. “This is what we’ve wanted all season long. We got here for the first time in program history, and we did it.”

Central Cambria (15-8) relied on a variety of hitters throughout its batting order.

Six Red Devils combined for their nine runs, and each member of the starting lineup recorded at least a hit, run or an RBI.

“We don’t have anyone who can’t hit,” Coposky said. “We’ve relied on our entire batting order, one through nine, all season.”

The Scarlet Dragons (16-7) initially took the lead in the second inning with an unearned run, but that advantage did not last for long.

Serenko and Grady Snyder were driven home from a grounder to right by Logan Black, and although the Scarlet Dragons responded with an RBI double by Baron Dionis, a huge four-run fourth shifted the tides.

Ben Howard’s sacrifice fly reclaimed the lead for good, and Serenko tallied his second run of the afternoon after sprinting home on a passed ball.

Despite initially having an 0-2 count with two outs, senior Joe Iacono pushed the Red Devils’ lead to four by batting in two runs with a single to right.

“I just had to protect with two strikes, and I was able to drive one into the gap,” Iacono said.

“When you have runners on base, you don’t want to come up short.”

Central Cambria, which had 10 hits, received additional runs from Brayden Blasko, Derek McConnell and Iacono over the next two frames.

“We’ve relied on our pitching a lot this year, but in the last few weeks, everyone really started contributing,” Beyer said. “They’ve had really good approaches, and pitch by pitch, they’ve been delivering.”

Trailing by five in the seventh, the Scarlet Dragons made it interesting late with three extra-base hits and a pair of runs.

The tying run was at the plate with two runners aboard, but Serenko scooped up Jay Hoenstine’s grounder and got the out at first to stymie the comeback effort.

Southpaw pitcher Owen Harringer earned the win with the help of relievers Alex Wingard and Black.

“We have had some really outstanding pitching depth this year,” Beyer said. “Owen has pitched some big innings for us, but we have four different guys that we trust to put on the mound and earn key outs.”

Central Cambria will look to add to its historic season Monday in the first round of the PIAA tournament as it hosts South Allegheny, the third seed from District 7.

“Winning districts is amazing, and it’s awesome to go into states as the top seed from our district,” Iacono said, “but we have a lot more to play for. We want to try to go all the way to the state finals.”