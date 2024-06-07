PHOTO GALLERY | Bishop McCort pushes past Southern Fulton with walk-off single in 1A baseball thriller

CRESSON, Pa. – As Bishop McCort Catholic was deadlocked with Southern Fulton during the seventh inning of Thursday’s PIAA Class 1A baseball quarterfinal at Mount Aloysius College, the Crimson Crushers put a pair of runners on with one out as their lineup flipped to the top of the order.

Brock Beppler drew a base on balls to load the bags, two pitches before Mason Pfeil’s single to right pushed in Eli Zasadni, giving the District 6 champions a 9-8 come-from-behind win over the Indians.

On the day, the senior tandem of Beppler and Pfeil combined to post six of the Crimson Crushers’ 17 hits and scored a total of four runs.

In a pressure situation such as what faced Bishop McCort late Thursday, they were the duo that Crimson Crushers coach Chris Pfeil was thrilled to see at the plate.

“Brock and Mason are my guys,” Chris Pfeil said. “I’ve had them since Little League. They’re at my house all the time.

“They’re great kids. They have a ton of varsity experience. I knew they were going to come through and find a way to win this game for us.”

For Mason Pfeil, a Mansfield University recruit, the moment born from the comeback was what the team has been striving for all season.

“In the Bishop Carroll game, we were down five runs,” Mason Pfeil said. “This team has never given up all year. They fight with their backs to the wall. All 20 guys stayed engaged. We went down, the guys in the dugout kept their life up. We didn’t give up and that’s how you win games in the postseason.”

Another Crimson Crushers player who came up big when needed was junior Adam Radkowski, who came on to pitch in the fifth after Southern Fulton had plated six runs to jump ahead 8-5. Radkowski, who started the game at shortstop, held the Indians at bay for the remaining 21/3 innings, while also delivering a two-run double in the sixth to score Beppler and Mason Pfeil, pulling Bishop McCort within a run.

“I saw a first-pitch fastball and attacked,” Radkowski said. “I was ready for it and I got it.”

Southern Fulton, which advanced to the PIAA semifinals between 2021-23, grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first as Ethan Powell was plunked by the game’s first pitch before Joel Fitz worked a walk from Crimson Crushers starter Lucas Turner. Powell scored on an error as Jett Burger grounded into a fielder’s choice one batter before Mark Fitz chased in Joel Fitz with a single.

Bishop McCort, which advanced to the PIAA semifinals for the first time since 2019, replied with a three-run frame in the bottom of the first, with Turner crossing the plate on a throwing error to first from Indians starter Paul Hendershot to give Bishop McCort a 3-2 lead.

The Crimson Crushers added to the advantage in the fourth, as Mason Pfeil reached on a fielder’s choice while driving in Bradyn Jarvis a batter before scoring on Jonathan Delia’s triple to deep center.

Southern Fulton sent 11 batters to the plate in the fifth, scratching out the six runs on four hits, two walks and a hit batsman.

Powell’s two-RBI knock capped the outburst.

With Southern Fulton riding high, a longtime Bishop McCort assistant stepped up to offer a pep talk.

“Before I could get to them, Coach (John) Bradley brought them in,” Chris Pfeil said.

“He told them, ‘Everything we’ve worked for all year, we’ve got six outs left. We’ve gotta scrap.’ So I didn’t say anything to them. (Bradley) got to them and sent the message, and the kids responded.”

With one out in the sixth, Beppler and Mason Pfeil each reached on singles before Radkowski doubled them home.

That rally set the table for Bishop McCort to drop the curtain in dramatic fashion.

“What’s going to get lost in the seventh-inning heroics is Adam Radkowski’s two-RBI double in the sixth to give us a shot,” Pfeil said. “Then he threw up a zero in the seventh. You gotta give our guys credit. They had clutch at-bats. They went with the pitch. All of the things we’ve worked on all season long.”

Bishop McCort advances to face Faith Christian Academy, which hammered out an 11-0 win over Mining and Mechanical Institute Preparatory School in six innings. The Crimson Crushers and Lions will play Monday at a site and time to be determined.

Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.