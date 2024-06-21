PHOTO GALLERY | 'Barrels are kind of contagious': Mill Rats blend all facets to blank Thrillbillies

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Just two weeks ago, the Johnstown Mill Rats were humbled by the Thrillville Thrillbillies in a pair of losses.

Using a strong start by right-hander Ian Korn and receiving production from the bottom of the lineup helped the Mill Rats return the favor in Wednesday’s series opener against Thrillville.

Korn fanned eight batters as three hurlers combined for 12, while four Mill Rats supplied two hits each as Johnstown prevailed 10-0 in a seven-inning mercy-rule victory at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.

PHOTO GALLERY | Mill Rats face Thrillville Thrillbillies

“It was a great all-around effort by every single person in the lineup,” Korn said. “We got smacked those two games (against Thrillville June 6-7), but we limited the walks. We put balls in play, everyone worked together and came out with a great win.”

Johnstown, error-free Wednesday, moved above .500 again with a 10-9 mark. The Mill Rats won their fourth game by shutout this season.

Thrillville came in boasting the Prospect League’s best record at 13-4.

“Sometimes that happens, especially offensively,” Johnstown manager Josh Merrill said. “Barrels are kind of contagious. We kind of got to their starter early, and then it was just some confidence coming in.

“I don’ t think it’s a magic dust or anything like that. It was just one of those nights where things went really well on our side and things didn’t go so well on their side.”

Johnstown received two knocks each from Max Humphrey, Dom Krupinski (three runs, two stolen bases), Jack Newman (two RBIs) and Garrett Pancione.

Brandan Brock, who led Thrillville with two hits, led off the top of the first inning with a double.

Korn, a Seton Hill hurler, notched three straight strikeouts on elevated heaters to put a zero up.

“We kind of figured it out that they didn’t like that high fastball,” Korn said. “Just let it ride and get a swing and miss. It was kind of a first for me, but it was working so I kept rolling with it.”

Korn, who notched 17 swings and misses and threw first-pitch strikes to 15 of the 20 batters he faced, fanned five of the first six hitters he went against.

“He has great stuff,” Merrill said of Korn. “This isn’t the first time he’s had eight Ks in his outing.

“His first outing against Champion City, he K’d eight out of the nine batters he faced. For him, it’s a matter of getting ahead and staying ahead because the stuff is elite.”

Posting a zero in the first allowed Korn to get comfortable.

“I settled in after that,” Korn said of the leadoff double. “I don’t get too worried about base runners. My job is to go out there and throw up zeroes. If I put extra pressure on myself, it’s not going to bode well for me.”

Newman’s two-out RBI single to left off starter Mike Sokol gave Johnstown a 1-0 advantage in the second. Sokol left with an injury later in the frame.

In the fourth, Newman doubled off the left-field screen to drive in a run. Connor Roche added the first of his team’s three sacrifice flies to push the lead to 3-0.

Johnstown greeted Thrillville reliever Chris Zajac in the fifth with three runs. Austin Stalker plated two with a single to right field. Pancione added a sacrifice fly for a 6-0 edge.

Mill Rats relievers Caio De Araujo and Seth Stover combined for four punchouts over the final two frames. Stover notched three in the seventh.

In the sixth, Johnstown totaled two doubles and four runs. Peyton Starr plated a run with a groundout. A wild pitch allowed another runner to score. Humphrey’s RBI two-bagger and Krupinski’s sacrifice fly capped the scoring.

Pancione and Newman, Johnstown’s seventh and eighth hitters in the lineup respectively, highlighted the bottom of the order’s production with two hits apiece. No. 9 batter Roche doubled and drove in a run.

“We have some bottom bandits,” Merrill said.

“I think one through nine, there wasn’t a hole in our lineup tonight. Everybody was up there confident and ready to go. We’ve been working on some things with guys. Tonight, those things really transitioned into the game really well.”

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.