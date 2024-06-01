PHOTO GALLERY | 'Banner' effort leads Forest Hills to 1st District 6 softball gold

EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Forest Hills High School softball team completed a golden trifecta Thursday night at the Central Cambria Red Devilplex.

The motivated Rangers erased some of the sting attached to an extra-inning setback in 2023’s District 6 Class 3A championship game.

Forest Hills also emerged on top of a classic pitchers’ duel, and coach Krista Hershberger’s team made history in a 2-1 District 6-3A title game victory over a 22-win Juniata High School squad.

“This is amazing,” said Rangers junior right-hander Avery Smiach, who struck out 10 batters with no walks and one hit batsman in a three-hitter.

“We worked so hard for this last year, but last year wasn’t our turn,” Smiach said of a 2-1, eight-inning loss to Juniata in the 2023 title game. “We were, like, ‘We got it next year.’ We came out on top.

“We’re so happy to get that banner. It means so much to us to get that banner for our gym.”

Forest Hills won the softball program’s first district crown, advancing to the championship game two straight seasons following a 19-year drought.

“First-ever district title for us at Forest Hills. Last year was the first time since 2004 that we made it here,” Hershberger said. “Our goal was to get back to this point again. I told the girls if we keep playing together as a team, the team bonding together is what makes us great.”

Forest Hills (18-2) has won 13 consecutive games. The Rangers will play District 7 third-place Ligonier Valley in the first round of the PIAA tournament Monday.

As the District 6-3A runner-up, Juniata (22-2) will face District 3 champion Kutztown Monday.

The top-seeded Rangers used “small ball” to advance.

Juniata left-handed pitcher Elizabeth Gaisior is a Fordham University recruit who has more than 1,000 career strikeouts.

“She’s a great pitcher,” Smiach said. “She has such great spin on her ball.”

Gaisior struck out 10 batters and only allowed two Rangers hits – both coming in the second inning, when Forest Hills scored the game’s first run.

“We knew what we were up against,” Hershberger said.

“This pitcher is the best pitcher in the state. She came out and we just had to play a little bit of small ball. That was our goal, put runs across the plate.”

Junior Ana Spangler was hit by a pitch and sophomore Aivah Maul reached on a bunt single to open the second. Junior Payton Pcola’s infield single plated a run.

Gaisior doubled and scored on Shay Armstrong’s single to right field to tie the game 1-all in the top of the fourth.

Maul walked in the bottom of the fourth, moved up on Trista Cruley’s sacrifice bunt and scored the eventual game-winner on a Pcola ground out.

“I just knew that I had to stay contained, throw the ball and my defense was behind me,” Smiach said. “I knew somehow we would get the ball in play. Small ball is definitely how we won that game.

“We stayed confident in each other and in ourselves.”

The Rangers collected their medals and the team trophy before posing for photos on the artificial turf.

“Our goal this year was to win LHAC, districts and the next goal is states,” junior catcher and 2023 all-state selection Mylee Gdula said. “We all knew we could do it. We always said, ‘Climb the ladder.’

“We’re so determined. Our team is great this year, full of great girls,” Gdula added. “Really just an amazing team, amazing coaches. You can’t have a much better group of girls.”

