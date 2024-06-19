PHOTO GALLERY | Area baseball roundup | Laurel Auto Group blanks The Hill Group

Baseball

Johnstown Collegiate League

Laurel Auto Group 6, The Hill Group 0: Hayden Mallin scattered four hits and struck out four over six innings, while Ryan Bushey and Cam Colwell each had two RBIs as Laurel Auto Group blanked The Hill Group in Monday’s early game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.

Owen Yoder delivered two of Laurel Auto Group’s nine hits against The Hill Group pitching.

The Hill Group’s Tyler Weber and Isaiah Mitchell each had two hits in the loss.

Martella’s Pharmacy 3, The Hill Group 1: Ben Ryan swatted a home run and drove in two RBIs to support a trio of Martella’s Pharmacy pitchers that held The Hill Group to a run on six hits with starter Austin Lewis fanning nine batters over four innings in Monday’s late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.

Konnor Pittman supplied two hits including a double in the win.

The Hill Group’s Jace Irvin had two hits.