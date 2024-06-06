PHOTO GALLERY | Area baseball roundup | Laurel Auto Group outlasts Mainline Pharmacy in eight-inning affair

Johnstown Collegiate League

Wednesday

Laurel Auto Group 4, Mainline Pharmacy 3 (8): Owen Yoder and Cam Colwell each had two hits, while Wade Plowman crossed the plate twice as Laurel Auto Group outlasted Mainline Pharmacy in eight innings in the early game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.

Colwell provided the walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning.

A day after falling 19-0, Laurel Auto Group blanked Mainline Pharmacy in seven of the eight innings played, coughing up three runs in the sixth.

Mainline Pharmacy’s Conner McTighe swatted a home run and had two RBIs.

The defending league and AAABA national champion also got two hits from Ty Galusky.

O 14, The Hill Group 6: In Ebensburg, Cole Strick went 4-for-4 with two runs, while Anthony Maseto launched a grand slam in the fourth inning as O came back to prevail at Central Cambria.

Maseto finished with two hits and three runs for O, which led 9-3 after the fourth.

Jake Auld added two hits, including a double. Aaron Alakson, Colton Cornell (double) and Lane Golkosky each drove in two runs.

Dalton Keith provided a two-bagger and three runs.

The Hill Group’s Braden Staats provided two hits. Jace Irvin homered and drove in two runs. Tyler Weber and Brandon Yanity each doubled.

Tuesday

The Hill Group 7, O 6: Tyler Weber’s three RBIs led the way for The Hill Group as it rallied past O in Tuesday’s late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.

The Hill Group, which trailed 3-1 in the fifth, posted three runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings to hammer out the season-opening victory. Andrew Weaver plated two runs, while Isaiah Mitchell scored thrice for the victors.

Devin Kreger swatted a home run and drove in two runs for O, which saw Brycen Sechler collect two hits as teammate Derek Hald scored a pair of runs.

American Legion

Cambria County League

Tuesday

St. Michael 7, Hollidaysburg II 1: In Hollidaysburg, Chase Williamson opened the scoring with a run on a sacrifice fly in the first and later contributed two RBIs as the Saints downed Hollidaysburg II.

Williamson also fanned five batters in two innings on the mound.

Colby Rearick swiped three bases for St. Michael, which worked seven walks from Hollidaysburg pitching.

Ethan Reffner chased in Hollidaysburg’s lone run.