Photo finish as Allmendinger takes Stage 2 over Ty Gibbs
Check out the photo finish as AJ Allmendinger takes the Stage 2 win over Ty Gibbs in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen.
Check out the photo finish as AJ Allmendinger takes the Stage 2 win over Ty Gibbs in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen.
Kyle Larson led the final 36 laps and beat out Martin Truex Jr. and Chase Elliott to win the Go Bowling at The Glen.
The Fighting Irish again are firmly in the preseason top 10, but they have to replace a star quarterback and fill other major holes on offense.
Dennis Schroder's market in free agency has been quiet, which he did not expect after rejecting an extension from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Adam Vinatieri caught up with old friends Tom Brady and Peyton Manning at Manning's Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony Sunday, and the former Patriots kicker has a great picture to show for it.
The defending national champion will open the 2021 season at No. 1 in one prominent college football poll. Who else made the cut?
Alabama is no surprise at No. 1. So what do other ranked teams need to do to achieve a successful season after a tumultuous transfer period?
Trey Lance, Justin Fields, Mac Jones, Zach Wilson and Trevor Lawrence will always be tied together. Here's how the rookies are performing early in camp.
Draymond Green offered some strong comments on Instagram.
Preseason poll reactions have Oklahoma underrated at No. 3, Texas overrated at No. 19.
The former Bears QB and 2017 draft pick would've liked a starting opportunity, but he's happy to have support from the Bills.
The Browns welcomed 7 free agents in for tryouts including a pair of former Ole Miss QBs
The transfer portal strikes again.
Bust of football quarterback compared to movie villains
Mitch Trubisky said he's getting "that love for the game back" with Bills, where he inadvertently took a shot at the Bears in the process.
When it comes to fan abuse, Bryson DeChambeau is in a no-win situation. The best thing he can do is turn the results around.
As expected, Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson didn’t thank the Lions organization during his induction speech. Before the event, Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp was asked about the likely diss. “We love Calvin, the organization loves Calvin, my family loves Calvin and we are hoping we can work this all out with him,” Hamp [more]
Kyle Larson continues to dominate our rankings, but the top three are shifting. Find out who else leads the series.
Continuing his series on examining players he thinks are being overvalued by the fantasy community, Dalton Del Don looks at the RBs.
Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Tony Dungy caught up with ex-New England Patriots QB Tom Brady after Peyton Manning's Hall of Fame party on Sunday.
Even at 70, Pearson can crack jokes with the best of them.